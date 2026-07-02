State activates early response measures as El Niño threat looms

The government has launched early preparations for the anticipated El Nino season, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki assuring Kenyans that authorities are taking steps to minimise the impact of the expected heavy rains and avoid a repeat of past disasters.

Speaking after chairing the first meeting of the Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on El Nino Preparedness and Response in Nairobi on Thursday, Kindiki said all relevant government institutions had been mobilised following forecasts pointing to a high probability of above-normal rainfall between October and December.

He said the objective was to ensure that the country remains ready and capable of responding to any challenges that may arise once the rains begin.

“We assure the country that there is no need to panic. We are engaging all the ministries, departments, agencies and all state organs to ensure that in the event of the rains, the country is prepared and we are not caught by surprise,” DP stated.

The Deputy President was appointed by President William Ruto during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting to head the committee that will coordinate preparedness efforts and oversee response measures across the country.

Kindiki said the government was focused on preventing disruptions that often accompany heavy rains, including damage to infrastructure, interruptions in transport and trade, health risks and loss of lives in areas vulnerable to flooding, mudslides and landslides.

“We will take action to make sure that there is no disruption of civic order, disruption of movement of goods and service and public health concerns. We will also take preventive action in areas prone to mudslides, landslides and floods to prevent loss of human lives and any other disruptive occurrences associated with El Nino rains,” he assured.

He noted that the country's disaster response system has been strengthened by the National Disaster Risk Management Act, 2026, which became operational last month.

According to Kindiki, the legislation provides a clear framework for planning, coordination and cooperation among institutions responsible for disaster management, enabling faster and more organised action when emergencies occur.

The Deputy President said county governments would play a central role in the preparedness programme, adding that consultations and joint planning had already begun in line with the provisions of the new law.

He challenged devolved units to activate their own response structures early to ensure smooth collaboration with the national government.

“In the spirit of coordinated approach, we are going to partner at this early stage with county governments as required by the new law to make sure there is a seamless preparation phase for any eventuality,” DP indicated.

Among the immediate interventions identified is the improvement of drainage systems in Nairobi, where flooding has previously caused major disruptions during periods of heavy rainfall.

“The Ministry of Infrastructure is working on certain interventions in Nairobi to make sure we mitigate the impact on its drainage systems,” he noted.

Kindiki also addressed concerns about Ebola, saying the country remains on alert despite having no reported infections.

He said preparedness measures, simulations and contingency plans have been maintained to ensure Kenya can respond swiftly should any threat emerge.

“Our country has been actively prepared for the longest time and there is no cause for alarm because there is no case reported but our preparations, simulation and contingency measures are fully in place,” he said.