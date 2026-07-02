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Why U.S. Embassy in Kenya will close on Friday

News · David Abonyo ·
Why U.S. Embassy in Kenya will close on Friday
In Summary

In a public notice issued by the mission on Thursday, the embassy informed members of the public that normal operations would be suspended as part of celebrations marking the U.S. national holiday, which is observed annually on July 4. Since the holiday falls on a weekend in 2026, observance activities have been scheduled for the preceding Friday.

The U.S. Embassy in Kenya has announced a one-day closure on Friday, July 3, 2026, as it joins official observances of the United States Independence Day holiday, a move that will temporarily affect consular, visa and other routine public services offered at the mission.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, the embassy informed the public that its offices will not operate on the day as part of annual celebrations marking the U.S. national holiday. Although Independence Day falls on July 4 each year, the 2026 observance has been scheduled for Friday because the date falls on a weekend.

"The U.S. Embassy Kenya will be closed on July 3rd, 2026," the notice stated.

The closure means that routine embassy services, including visa-related appointments and other consular operations, may not be available during the holiday period. Normal operations are expected to resume after the observance.

The advisory is aimed at U.S. citizens living in Kenya, travellers and members of the public with appointments or planned visits to the mission, allowing them to adjust their schedules in advance.

The embassy noted that individuals seeking visa and consular services are encouraged to monitor appointment schedules and official notices during public holidays to avoid inconvenience caused by temporary service interruptions.

The holiday commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, an event that marked the establishment of the United States as an independent nation.

U.S. embassies and consulates across the world traditionally observe the occasion each year, with many missions temporarily closing in line with official U.S. government holiday calendars.

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi routinely issues notices on operational changes linked to both Kenyan and American public holidays, particularly where such adjustments may affect services offered to the public.

Tags

Independence Day Consular services travel advisory Public holiday US Embassy Kenya Visa appointments

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