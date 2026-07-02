Two arrested as police recover stolen Kenya Power conductors in Mombasa crackdown

Two suspects have been arrested and about one tonne of steel conductors recovered in Mombasa after police uncovered what investigators believe was a theft targeting Kenya Power infrastructure, dealing a blow to criminals blamed for disrupting electricity supply and damaging public utilities.

The recovery was made during an intelligence-led operation by officers from Bamburi Police Station in the Shanzu area. Police also seized three mobile phones believed to be connected to the suspects as investigations continue to identify and arrest other people linked to the theft.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers acted on information that a group of young men had been seen transporting wire cables suspected to belong to Kenya Power.

The intelligence prompted officers to set up an ambush in Shanzu, where they later recovered the stolen steel conductors that had been hidden in a bush.

"Police officers from Bamburi Police Station in Mombasa County yesterday acted on intelligence indicating that a group of young men had been spotted with wire cables suspected to belong to Kenya Power. Acting swiftly, the officers mounted an ambush in the Shanzu area, leading to the recovery of approximately one tonne of steel conductors that had been concealed in a bush."

Preliminary investigations established that the recovered conductors had been stolen from the Kenya Power Shanzu Substation.

The operation led to the arrest of two suspects, who remain in police custody awaiting arraignment in court.

"Preliminary investigations established that the recovered conductors had been stolen from the Shanzu Substation. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the theft and placed in custody pending arraignment in court to face relevant charges."

Police said three mobile phones recovered during the operation have been secured as exhibits while detectives continue gathering evidence and pursuing additional suspects believed to have taken part in the theft.

NPS said vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure continue to pose a major challenge, often disrupting power supply and creating costly repairs for utility providers.

The service noted that attacks targeting substations, transformers, conductors and other power equipment frequently result in blackouts that affect homes, businesses, schools, hospitals and other critical services.

"The theft and vandalism of power infrastructure remain a serious threat to the country's electricity network and economic development. Criminal acts targeting substations, transformers, conductors and other electrical equipment disrupt power supply to homes, businesses, schools, hospitals and other essential services. Such incidents often result in prolonged outages, increased operational and repair costs, destruction of public infrastructure and significant financial losses that ultimately affect consumers and the economy at large."

NPS said it will continue carrying out intelligence-led operations, enhancing patrols and working closely with stakeholders to tackle vandalism targeting critical public infrastructure.

The service also called on members of the public to support efforts to safeguard essential facilities by reporting suspicious activities through available reporting channels, including toll-free emergency lines and anonymous reporting platforms.