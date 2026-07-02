UDA to hold ward-level grassroots elections ahead of 2027 vote

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is set to conduct nationwide ward-level grassroots elections, marking the next stage of its efforts to build and strengthen party structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The exercise follows the election of more than 543,000 officials at polling centres across the country, with the ruling party saying the process is aimed at expanding grassroots representation and reinforcing its internal structures.

In a statement, the party's National Elections Board (NEB) said the ward-level polls represent another milestone in the establishment of party organs from the grassroots to the national level as political parties begin positioning themselves for the next election cycle.

According to the board, the upcoming exercise builds on what it described as the most extensive grassroots elections ever conducted at polling centre level, where hundreds of thousands of party members elected officials in communities across the country.

During that phase, more than 543,000 officials were elected, with members selecting representatives drawn from various sectors and groups within their local areas.

The positions included farmers, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) representatives, professionals, religious representatives, youth representatives and Special Interest Groups (SIGs). Each polling centre elected 20 representatives.

The officials elected at the polling centre level will now form electoral colleges responsible for selecting members of the UDA Ward Congress in each of the country's 1,450 wards.

UDA said the process is anchored in the party constitution and is intended to create a stronger grassroots operational system as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum.

The exercise is being overseen by the National Elections Board chaired by Anthony Mwaura, with the party saying the process is intended to strengthen internal democracy and improve representation within its structures.

"The process, anchored in the UDA Party Constitution, is designed to strengthen the Party's grassroots operational architecture ahead of the 2027 General Election," the board said.

UDA also announced that special arrangements had been made to address what it described as the unique democratic circumstances in the North Eastern region to ensure broad participation in the exercise.

"The Board has also put in place mechanisms to accommodate the unique democratic dynamics of the North Eastern region while constituting the Party's grassroots structures, ensuring an inclusive and representative electoral process," the statement said.

The ward-level elections come as political parties step up preparations to meet timelines set ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has already released key election deadlines, including March 16, 2027 as the date by which political parties must submit membership lists. Political parties are also required to complete nominations and resolve internal disputes by May 9, 2027.

Official campaign activities are expected to run from May 29 to August 7, 2027, before Kenyans vote in the General Election on August 10, 2027.