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Cruise tourism grows as port of Mombasa welcomes nearly 4,900 international visitors

Coast · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Cruise tourism grows as port of Mombasa welcomes nearly 4,900 international visitors
MS Viking Yi Dun
In Summary

Data from the latest nine-month cruise season shows that nine cruise vessels called at the Port of Mombasa between October and June, bringing a total of 4,889 tourists from different parts of the world.

A growing number of international cruise visitors are choosing Kenya, with the Port of Mombasa posting higher arrivals this season and recording a landmark entry from Asia that tourism and port officials say could open new opportunities for the country's cruise industry.

Data from the latest nine-month cruise season shows that nine cruise vessels called at the Port of Mombasa between October and June, bringing a total of 4,889 tourists from different parts of the world.

The figures represent an increase of 684 visitors compared to the previous season, when five cruise ships docked at the port carrying 4,205 tourists. The rise points to continued growth in the sector as Kenya strengthens its appeal among international cruise operators.

Among the standout events of the season was the arrival of MS Viking Yi Dun, which became the first cruise ship to travel directly from Asia to Mombasa. The development is being viewed as an important step in widening Kenya’s tourism reach beyond the European market, where most cruise visitors have traditionally originated.

The luxury vessel, which has nine decks, arrived at the Port of Mombasa carrying 717 tourists and 450 crew members. Most of the passengers were from China, while others came from 16 different nationalities, making the voyage one of the most diverse cruise visits received at the port in recent years.

The ship measures 228 metres in length and can accommodate about 930 passengers. Its arrival highlighted the growing capacity of Mombasa’s cruise facilities, which are being prepared to handle larger vessels and more international travellers.

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Captain William Ruto described the ship’s direct voyage from Asia as a major achievement for the country's cruise tourism sector. He said the arrival reflects growing confidence among international cruise operators in Mombasa as a key gateway to East Africa.

Ruto noted that Europe has remained the main source of cruise vessels visiting Kenya over the years, making the arrival from Asia a notable shift for the industry.

“This is something that we have been looking for a long time. You are all aware that most of our cruise ships have been coming from Europe, but today this one is the first one coming from Asia,” he said.

He added that the nine cruise vessels received so far only reflect part of the current season, noting that more ships are expected before the cycle concludes.

According to Ruto, Kenya could welcome as many as 20 cruise vessels by the end of 2026 if the current trend continues, a projection that points to increasing interest in the destination.

He said the Kenya Ports Authority is continuing to improve facilities at the modern cruise terminal while enhancing safety, security and overall passenger experience to attract additional cruise lines from across the world.

Ruto also called on cruise operators to consider extending their stay in Mombasa beyond the current one-day stopovers. He said longer visits would give tourists more time to enjoy attractions along the coast while creating greater economic opportunities for local businesses.

“At the Port of Mombasa, we continue investing in cruise tourism by ensuring visitors and vessels are well taken care of,” he said, emphasising the authority’s commitment to positioning Mombasa as a competitive cruise hub in the region.

Tags

Kenya Mombasa Kenya Ports Authority Port of Mombasa Cruise tourism Maritime transport MS Viking Yi Dun tourism industry

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