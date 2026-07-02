Police raid DFB headquarters days after Germany’s World Cup elimination

Police in Germany have raided the German Football Association (DFB) headquarters on Kennedyallee in Frankfurt am Main as part of an investigation into the distribution of hotel invitations and tickets during Euro 2024, which was hosted in the country.

The raids came two days after the German national football team was eliminated from the ongoing FIFA World Cup in North America.

German outlet Bild on Wednesday reported that raids were carried out nationwide as part of an investigation by North Rhine-Westphalia state police. Town halls in several host cities from the tournament were also searched.

“It is alleged that hotel invitations and thousands of match tickets were distributed to favoured guests,” Bild reported.

The investigation centres on a 66-year-old German man and a 46-year-old Frenchman, who are suspected of “structured preferential treatment” and bribery.

The Frenchman is alleged to have invited then-heads of Euro 2024 offices in host cities to high-profile matches at their stadiums. The German suspect is being investigated in relation to the Euro 2024 semi-final between Spain and France in Munich.

At the time of the tournament, the German suspect was employed by the city of Gelsenkirchen, though he no longer holds the position. Both suspects are alleged to have received €2,400, in addition to travel and hotel expenses.

The suspects had previously come to the attention of police over allegations of fraud, as well as withholding and embezzling wages.

North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul said in a statement: “A football ticket is not part of a salary, and anyone in the public service who expects a bribe will receive a visit from us.”

Germany hosted the Euro 2024 finals two years ago, with matches played in 10 cities across the country. Authorities are also set to raid two companies in North Rhine-Westphalia and one in Bavaria. A court order has additionally been executed at the city administration offices in Leipzig.

The raids come just two days after Germany’s World Cup exit at the hands of Paraguay on Monday.