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Africa’s hopes fading after exits of Ivory Coast, DRC and Senegal

News_RGK · Shadrack Andenga ·
Africa’s hopes fading after exits of Ivory Coast, DRC and Senegal
Yoane Wissa was in tears walking off the pitch after DR Congo were eliminated from the World Cup on July 1, 2026. PHOTO/ESPN
In Summary

Habib Diarra gave the Lions of Teranga the lead in the 24th minute before Ismaila Sarr doubled the advantage in the 54th minute in a match that appeared firmly in Senegal’s control.

Africa’s hopes at the ongoing World Cup in North America are growing slimmer by the day after Senegal crashed out of the tournament in the Round of 32 on Wednesday in Seattle. However, Morocco, Cabo Verde, Algeria, Egypt and Ghana still remain in the competition to carry the continent’s hopes.

Habib Diarra gave the Lions of Teranga the lead in the 24th minute before Ismaila Sarr doubled the advantage in the 54th minute in a match that appeared firmly in Senegal’s control.

But Belgium staged a dramatic comeback late in the game. Their all-time leading scorer pulled one back in the 86th minute before captain Youri Tielemans equalised three minutes later and then scored the winner in added time as Belgium edged Senegal 3-2.

Earlier in Atlanta, Brian Cipenga’s sixth-minute screamer against England sparked excitement among African fans, but the Democratic Republic of Congo could not hold on. England captain Harry Kane scored twice to guide the Three Lions to a 2-1 victory, sending DRC out of the tournament.

One of the most heartbreaking moments for African fans came on Tuesday in Dallas when Ivory Coast faced Norway.

Despite dominating large parts of the match, the Ivorians fell 2-1. Antonio Nusa gave Norway the lead in the 39th minute before Amad Diallo equalised in the 76th minute. However, Erling Haaland scored the winner in the 86th minute to send Les Éléphants home.

Africa’s strength at the tournament had earlier been underlined by nine of the continent’s ten representatives reaching the Round of 32, with only Tunisia exiting during the group stage.

South Africa became the first African side eliminated in the knockout rounds, followed by Ivory Coast, DRC and now Senegal, leaving five African teams still battling for glory.

Africa’s hopes now turn to Algeria, who face Switzerland on Friday in Vancouver, while Mohamed Salah’s Egypt will take on Australia in Dallas.

On Saturday in Miami, Lionel Messi’s Argentina are expected to face a stern challenge from Cabo Verde, the African minnows who have emerged as one of the tournament’s surprise packages and now carry the hopes of millions across the continent.

Later that day in Kansas, four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Ghana will face Colombia in another crucial clash. Ghana will be hoping to use their skill and attacking quality to overcome the South Americans.

Co-hosts Canada will meanwhile travel to Houston for a Round of 16 meeting with two-time African champions Morocco on Saturday.

Morocco coach Mohammed Ouahbi successfully guided the Atlas Lions out of Group C after a 1-1 draw with Brazil before victories over Scotland and Haiti. Morocco also eliminated the Netherlands in the Round of 32.

His squad combines talented youngsters from the Under-20 World Cup-winning side that triumphed over Argentina in Chile in 2025 alongside experienced senior players and several breakout stars of the tournament.

Africa now watches anxiously as the continent’s numbers continue to shrink. The remaining teams carry the hopes of more than 1.5 billion Africans eager to see one of their own make history on football’s biggest stage.

Tags

DRC Ivory Coast Senegal world cup Cabo Verde

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