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Balogun red carded, Messi walked away free; FIFA why?

World-Cup-2026 · Shadrack Andenga ·
Balogun red carded, Messi walked away free; FIFA why?
The USA’s Folarin Balogun received a red card for this challenge on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemovic. PHOTO Getty Images/AFP
In Summary

Balogun, who scored the opening goal, received a straight red card in the 64th minute after a challenge on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemović. The decision came after a VAR review led by officials from Venezuela, Colombia and France.

American fans are furious after United States striker Folarin Balogun was sent off during the USA’s 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara on Thursday.

Balogun, who scored the opening goal, received a straight red card in the 64th minute after a challenge on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemović. The decision came after a VAR review led by officials from Venezuela, Colombia and France.

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino criticised the decision after the match, saying: “For me, not a red card, never.”

The incident has sparked comparisons with a similar tackle involving Lionel Messi during Argentina’s group stage match against Algeria on June 17 in Kansas. Messi was not booked after a challenge on Algeria defender Aïssa Mandi, despite footage showing contact with the defender’s leg.

The differing decisions have triggered debate among football fans and pundits, with many questioning consistency in officiating at the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina are set to face Cape Verde in their Round of 32 clash on July 4 in Miami.

Tags

France Colombia Round of 32 Bosnia and Herzegovina Folarin Balogun Tarik Muharemović

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