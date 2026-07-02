Ruto likens Kenya's reforms to childbirth, says transformation demands sacrifice

President William Ruto has defended his administration's transformation agenda by likening it to childbirth, saying lasting national progress requires sacrifice, resilience and the willingness to endure difficult moments before meaningful change can be realised.

Speaking in a video message posted on Thursday, the President stated that although childbirth is widely recognised as a painful and demanding process, it ultimately brings forth new life.

He explained that Kenya's economic and governance reforms should be viewed in the same light, arguing that while the measures may be challenging in the short term, they are essential to securing the country's long-term development and prosperity.

"I am told it is not a very easy exercise to give birth to a child. It's a real struggle. But that is how the world moves on. If women were so scared not to give birth, we would not be here. Somebody must work on this. However difficult it is, this is how we are going to give birth to our own transformation as a nation. That is my mission."

His remarks come as the government continues to defend a series of reforms under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), arguing that short-term hardships are intended to deliver long-term economic growth and improved public services.

These include the Affordable Housing Programme, the Social Health Authority (SHA), infrastructure expansion, electricity connectivity, agricultural reforms and education financing changes.

The President has consistently presented these initiatives as structural reforms that require patience before their full benefits become evident.

Earlier this week, Ruto commissioned the Sh3.8 billion Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover in Nairobi, describing it as another milestone in the government's effort to modernise infrastructure and improve economic productivity.

He said traffic congestion has for years imposed significant costs on businesses, workers and families by increasing transport expenses, delaying commuters and reducing productivity.

"For too long, congestion has imposed a high cost on our economy and on the daily lives of our people. It has delayed workers on their way to earning a living, increased the cost of doing business, kept traders away from customers and taken precious time away from families."

According to the President, traffic congestion is not merely a transport problem but a broader economic challenge that limits growth by reducing efficiency and competitiveness.

He said the newly commissioned flyover is intended to eliminate one of Nairobi's longstanding traffic bottlenecks by separating traffic flows while improving safety for motorists, pedestrians and public transport users.

"This is what modern infrastructure should do: reduce travel time, lower the cost of transport, improve road safety and make cities work better for everyone."

Ruto thanked the Government of Spain for supporting the construction of the project, describing the collaboration as an example of productive international partnerships that contribute to Kenya's development.

The President's comparison of national reforms to childbirth echoes his administration's broader message that transformative projects often involve difficult transitions before yielding lasting results.

His government has repeatedly defended investments in affordable housing, transport infrastructure, health sector reforms, electricity expansion and urban renewal as foundations for future economic prosperity, despite criticism over the pace and impact of some reforms.

Ruto maintained that his administration remains committed to pursuing what it considers necessary reforms, arguing that enduring temporary difficulties is essential if Kenya is to achieve lasting transformation and create greater opportunities for future generations.