Principals required to verify KPSEA and KJSEA assessment records by July 30

School principals have until July 30 to verify and confirm the upload of School-Based Assessment (SBA) scores for learners registered for the 2026 KPSEA and KJSEA examinations, following a directive issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

In a notice released on Thursday, KNEC instructed heads of institutions to log into their schools’ Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) portals and check whether SBA scores for all eligible candidates have been successfully uploaded.

The council said the exercise is part of an ongoing verification process aimed at ensuring assessment records submitted by schools are complete and accurately captured ahead of this year’s national assessments.

“KNEC is in the process of verifying the capturing of SBA scores by schools. All Heads of Institutions are therefore expected to log into their school CBA portals to confirm the status of uploading of SBA scores for their 2026 KPSEA and KJSEA candidates. This should be done by 30th July 2026,” the notice read.

The verification comes as KNEC intensifies preparations for the administration of assessments under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), where continuous assessment contributes to a learner’s final score.

For candidates sitting the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), SBA scores obtained in Grades 4, 5 and 6 contribute about 60 per cent of the final result, while the national examination contributes the remaining 40 per cent used in determining placement into junior secondary school.

The 2026 KPSEA examinations are scheduled to be administered between October 26 and October 28.

For learners undertaking the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), SBA scores from Grades 7 and 8 account for 20 per cent of the final score. The summative assessment contributes 60 per cent, while the learner’s KPSEA performance contributes the remaining 20 per cent.

KJSEA reviews, the council announced that schools can now access Grade 10 and vocational level SBA projects and practical examinations. According to KNEC, the projects and practical assessments will be conducted during the second term, while written assessments will take place in the third term.

Schools have been required to upload the scores for the projects and practical examinations by October 31.

At the same time, KNEC has begun recruiting teachers to administer selected Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, starting with assessors for oral and practical components.