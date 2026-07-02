Kenya evacuates 151 citizens as Xenophobic violence rocks South Africa

Kenya has evacuated 151 of its citizens from South Africa after a wave of xenophobic violence and intimidation targeting foreign nationals forced many to seek assistance from the government.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the evacuation operation was being coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria to ensure Kenyans affected by the unrest are brought home safely and in good time.

Mudavadi said he spoke by phone on Wednesday with South Africa's Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, who assured him that authorities in the country were taking steps to guarantee the safety of Kenyans and other foreign nationals.

"The Kenyan High Commission in Pretoria is working together with the South African government to assist our nationals wishing to return home. Kenya encourages the South African government to continue supporting the evacuation process while safeguarding the welfare and security of Kenyan nationals remaining in the country," Mudavadi said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, 240 Kenyans had registered with the High Commission for support by July 2.

The mission has been providing temporary shelter, meals, relief supplies and specialised assistance to vulnerable groups, including infants, as part of efforts to support those affected by the violence.

The government said 151 Kenyans had already arrived in Nairobi aboard Kenya Airways flights. On June 30, three groups made up of 61, 26 and 17 people returned to the country, while another 47 arrived on July 1.

An additional 55 Kenyans were expected to arrive later on Thursday as the evacuation exercise continued.

Mudavadi said the government had facilitated transport within South Africa, flights back to Kenya, emergency travel documents and humanitarian support to help affected citizens return home.

While expressing concern over the attacks, he said Kenya remained confident that the South African government would continue protecting Kenyans and other foreign nationals living in the country.

"The escalation of hostile acts can be unfortunate. Kenya expresses confidence in the continued protection of its nationals, alongside all other persons under South Africa's jurisdiction. The majority of the estimated 27,000 Kenyans residing in South Africa continue to make meaningful contributions to the prosperity of both our friendly nations," he added.

Mudavadi noted that about 27,000 Kenyans live in South Africa and continue to play an important role in supporting the economies of both countries.

He also called on Kenyans living abroad to obey the laws of their host nations and ensure their immigration documents and status remain valid.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary thanked the South African government for working closely with Kenya during the evacuation process, saying the two countries share a longstanding friendship and partnership that Kenya remains committed to strengthening.