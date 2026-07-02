Kenya and Italy sign MoU on legal labour migration, skills and worker protection

Kenya and Italy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Migration and Mobility, paving the way for closer cooperation on legal labour migration, skills development and the protection of migrant workers.

The agreement, signed in Nairobi on Thursday by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi and Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, establishes a government-to-government framework to promote safe, orderly, regular and ethical migration.

According to a joint communiqué, the partnership is designed to expand lawful employment opportunities for qualified Kenyans in Italy while strengthening vocational training, labour mobility and bilateral cooperation to address irregular migration.

"The MoU establishes a Government-to-Government framework for cooperation on regular labour migration, skills development and the protection of migrant workers. It reflects the shared commitment of Kenya and Italy to promoting safe, orderly, regular and ethical migration, while strengthening cooperation on vocational and language training, aimed at facilitating the use of legal migration pathways." The two governments said.

The agreement also includes measures intended to combat irregular migration through joint awareness campaigns and closer cooperation between the two countries.

"The MoU also reinforces bilateral cooperation to prevent and counter irregular migration, including through awareness-raising initiatives aimed at informing Kenyan citizens of the risks associated with irregular migration and promoting safe and informed migration choices." The communiqué stated

The signing builds on the strengthening relationship between Nairobi and Rome following President William Ruto's official visit to Italy in April 2026.

According to the two governments, the agreement reinforces cooperation under the Kenya-Italy Sustainable Development Partnership (2023–2027) and Italy's Mattei Plan for Africa.

The governments said the new framework is expected to benefit both countries by addressing labour market demands while creating employment opportunities and strengthening worker protections.

"The MoU is expected to expand lawful employment opportunities for Kenyans, strengthen worker protection, promote skills exchange and contribute to national development, while supporting Italy's labour market needs in key sectors."

The agreement also outlines cooperation on the return of nationals found to be in an irregular migration situation, with both governments committing to voluntary return where possible and adherence to their respective national laws.

"The two Governments also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on the return of nationals in an irregular situation, promoting voluntary return whenever possible and ensuring effective cooperation in accordance with their respective national legislations." The communiqué added.

Both governments said the success of the agreement would depend on close institutional collaboration, appropriate skills matching and language preparation to ensure workers are equipped for employment opportunities.

The communiqué concludes that "its successful implementation will depend on close coordination, skills matching, language preparation and effective institutional cooperation," adding that the agreement marks "a new chapter in Kenya-Italy cooperation, founded on mutual respect, shared opportunity, human dignity and development-oriented migration."

The signing represents the latest step in efforts by Kenya and Italy to deepen bilateral relations through structured labour mobility, skills development and coordinated migration management.