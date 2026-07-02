Police question Youth PS over fatal shooting of mobiliser in Kariokor

Investigations into the fatal shooting of youth mobiliser Cecil Ouma entered a new phase on Thursday after Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs recorded a statement with police, as detectives moved to piece together the events that led to the 28-year-old's death in Nairobi.

The Principal Secretary spent part of the day engaging investigators handling the case after being summoned to give his account of what transpired during the incident.

Police officers also visited his Nairobi office, where they spoke with him and several officials as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Addressing the matter publicly, Fikirini expressed grief over Ouma's death and conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

"I extend my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Cecil Ouma following his tragic and untimely death," PS Fikirini said.

The PS said the incident remained painful and assured the public that he would support efforts aimed at uncovering the truth.

"The circumstances surrounding Cecil's death remain distressing and are the subject of an active investigation. I believe no family should have to endure such a tragic loss. No youth should have their life end the way Cecil's did."

"My commitment is that I will continue to make myself available for any investigations into this tragic death," he said.

Fikirini disclosed that he had honoured a request from investigators to explain what happened on the day of the shooting.

"I have responded to an invitation by the investigating agencies to record my statement on what really transpired. Already, seven people, including three from my office, have been summoned and shared their side of the story," he said.

"Earlier today, I recorded a statement with the National Police Service regarding the incident. Seven other individuals, including officers serving in my office, have also recorded their statements as part of the ongoing investigations. We are fully cooperating with the investigative agencies, and I will continue to make myself available throughout the investigative process. I remain committed to providing every assistance necessary to facilitate an expeditious investigation and that justice is done," the PS noted

He further assured Ouma's family that the investigation would be allowed to run its course and that justice would prevail.

Detectives are treating Fikirini as an important witness after establishing that he was inside the official vehicle when the events unfolded.

His statement was recorded a day after police questioned members of his security team who were present during the incident.

As part of the investigation, officers confiscated two firearms assigned to the Principal Secretary's security detail for forensic analysis.

Police have also collected statements from five additional witnesses.

Information gathered by investigators includes footage that reportedly shows Ouma getting into the Principal Secretary's vehicle shortly after a youth engagement meeting.

The vehicle later became the centre of a chaotic confrontation that left it extensively damaged and forced Fikirini to seek safety at a nearby police station.

Ouma, a former TUK University student and youth leader from Imara Ward in Embakasi, had attended the youth sensitisation forum before the incident.

According to police accounts, a crowd estimated at about 100 youths surrounded the vehicle while demanding money.

Investigators said some members of the group allegedly pulled open the vehicle's doors as it drove away towards Dr Griffin Road.

During the confrontation, valuables belonging to occupants of the vehicle were reportedly stolen.

Police said one security officer lost a Nokia mobile phone, while another officer also reported the theft of a Nokia handset.

The vehicle's rear windscreen was shattered after stones were hurled at it.

Officers attached to the security team responded by firing warning shots into the air in an attempt to disperse the crowd as police patrol units rushed to the area.

The arrival of officers prevented the group from continuing after the convoy, and the Principal Secretary was later escorted to his residence.

Police have since arrested one suspect who is expected to face charges.

Authorities believe Ouma was shot during the confusion and was later rushed to Park Road Nursing Home for treatment.

Medical personnel at the facility said he arrived with gunshot injuries but died while receiving care.

Police reports indicate that the body had two gunshot wounds on the left arm and another wound on the left side of the chest below the breast.

Crime scene investigators documented the incident before the body was transferred to Chiromo Funeral Home pending a post-mortem examination.

Police say investigations are continuing to establish exactly how the shooting occurred and who was responsible.