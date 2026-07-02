Court throws out treason case against Activist Bob Njagi

The collapse of treason proceedings against activist Bob Njagi on Thursday prompted Siaya Governor James Orengo to praise the Judiciary, saying the decision reaffirmed the courts’ duty to protect justice in a case that had stirred intense public interest and political debate.

Reacting shortly after the ruling by the Kajiado Law Courts, Orengo described the outcome as a win for the rule of law and commended the court for what he termed a refusal to bow to political pressure.

In a statement shared on his official X account, the governor said the decision demonstrated the importance of an independent judicial system.

“The dismissal of treason charges against Bob Njagi by the Kajiado Law Courts is a victory for the rule of law. We commend the court for upholding its integrity and resisting political manipulation,” Orengo wrote on X.

Njagi had been at the centre of a closely watched legal battle following his arrest during investigations connected to the June 25 Gen Z memorial protests.

Investigators had sought permission to continue holding him for 14 days as they pursued inquiries into allegations that initially included incitement before later linking him to treason-related claims over his alleged involvement in organising the demonstrations.

The court, however, granted detectives seven days instead of the two weeks they had requested and allowed the forensic analysis of mobile phones seized during the activist’s arrest.

The matter took another turn on the eve of Thursday’s proceedings when the High Court ordered Njagi’s release. The court overturned earlier detention orders and directed him to report daily to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices in Kitengela while investigations continue.

Orengo was among leaders who attended proceedings at the Kajiado Law Courts in support of the activist.

He was accompanied by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and other supporters who maintained that the case lacked a legal basis.

Before the ruling, the governor openly challenged the prosecution’s case, arguing that the charges were politically driven and targeted an individual for exercising democratic rights.

“No Kenyan should face trumped-up charges for exercising their democratic rights. Bob Njagi’s arrest is a political injustice to the entire nation,” Orengo said, adding that he would remain at the court “until justice is served.”

The dismissal of the treason charge marked a major moment in a case that has remained in the spotlight since the anniversary protests were held across the country.

The case has attracted strong reactions from rights organisations, activists and opposition figures who have questioned the arrest of protesters and civic actors. Government officials, on the other hand, have maintained that security agencies are obligated to investigate any criminal acts that may arise during demonstrations.

While Njagi is no longer facing the treason charge, scrutiny over investigations linked to the June 25 protests remains.

The developments have renewed discussion on the limits of state power during public demonstrations and the need to safeguard constitutional freedoms, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and political participation.

For Orengo, the ruling carried wider meaning beyond Njagi’s personal legal battle, arguing that it reinforced the Judiciary’s role as a guardian of justice and constitutional order.