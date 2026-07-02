Court of Appeal to hear review application in Tundu Lissu treason case

A three-judge bench of Tanzania’s Court of Appeal is set to hear a review application on Friday in the treason case facing opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a proceeding closely watched by supporters, legal observers and democracy advocates.

The hearing, scheduled to take place in Dar es Salaam, concerns Review Application No. 7440840/2026 between the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Lissu, who serves as CHADEMA’s national chairman.

In a statement issued on Thursday, CHADEMA’s Director of Communications and Publicity Brenda Rupia said the party was informing the public about the proceedings and urged its members, supporters and stakeholders in democracy to follow the case.

“CHADEMA wishes to inform the public that on Friday, July 3, 2026, the Court of Appeal of Tanzania, sitting in Dar es Salaam, will hear Review Application No. 7440840/2026 between the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the party’s National Chairman, Hon. Tundu Antipas Lissu.”

According to the party, the application will be heard by a panel comprising Justice Mwarija, Justice Muruke and Justice Khamis.

“The application will be heard by a three-judge bench of the Court of Appeal comprising Justice Mwarija, Justice Muruke and Justice Khamis.”

CHADEMA said the matter is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. in line with the court’s schedule.

“According to tomorrow’s court schedule, the hearing of the review application is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m.”

The party further called on Tanzanians, its members, supporters and all stakeholders in democracy to monitor the proceedings.

“Citizens, party members, supporters and all stakeholders in democracy are invited to follow this important case.”

The treason case dates back to April 2025 when Lissu was arrested after addressing a public gathering during CHADEMA’s “No Reforms, No Election” campaign.

Prosecutors accused him of making remarks aimed at disrupting the 2025 General Election and encouraging civil resistance if electoral reforms were not introduced. They argued that the statements amounted to treason under Tanzania’s Penal Code.

Lissu denied the accusations, maintaining that he was exercising his right to advocate for electoral reforms through political speech.

The application before the Court of Appeal stems from a prosecution move seeking a review after the High Court declined to admit additional evidence in the case. The dispute over the evidence led to an appeal and temporarily halted the main trial.

Friday’s proceedings are expected to attract attention from political observers, legal practitioners, civil society groups and CHADEMA supporters because of the profile of the case and Lissu’s position in Tanzania’s opposition politics.

The Court of Appeal is expected to consider the application and provide further directions or decisions in line with the law.