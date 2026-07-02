Counselling, tight security mark return of Utumishi Girls students after deadly dormitory fire

With their KCSE examinations just months away, Form Four students at Utumishi Girls Academy returned to school on Thursday, marking a major step in the institution's recovery from the dormitory fire that killed 16 learners and left an entire school community grappling with grief and trauma.

The candidates became the first group to report back under a phased reopening programme more than a month after the tragedy that forced the closure of the Gilgil-based school. Grade 10 students are expected back on Monday next week, while Form Three learners will report on Thursday.

The return was marked by heightened security and counselling sessions aimed at helping students settle back into school life after the devastating incident.

Parents and guardians arrived at the school from early morning, accompanying their daughters as they completed the readmission process.

At the entrance, female police officers conducted detailed searches on students and inspected luggage before allowing them into the compound. The checks were introduced to ensure restricted items did not find their way back into the school.

After the screening exercise, learners and their parents were guided to registration points before proceeding to counselling tents where students received psychosocial support ahead of resuming classes.

Utumishi Girls Academy was closed indefinitely on May 28 after a fire destroyed the Meline Waithera dormitory during the night, leaving 16 girls dead.

One parent said school administrators and officials from the Ministry of Education had earlier met parents to explain the measures that needed to be put in place before reopening could be approved.

"I'm happy to say that so far they have met those conditions and they have also been able to really prepare to welcome us although within a very short time," he said.

To accommodate returning learners, the school has erected a temporary dormitory as investigations into the fire continue and plans for repairs to the affected building remain pending.

"They have shown us where our daughters will be sleeping. They have also shown us how they will be dealt with as part of the post-traumatic counselling sessions," the parent said.

He noted that many families had spent the weeks during the closure helping their children cope with the emotional impact of losing classmates and witnessing the aftermath of the fire.

"The other thing that we expect the school to help us is for the counsellors to stay around so that in the next three months, they should also be interacting with our girls just to make sure that they settle down because our fear is how will they handle it once we leave school today," he said.

The parent expressed hope that the students would regain their focus despite the difficult circumstances and prepare adequately for their national examinations.

"They were traumatised, they were shocked with what happened because some of them didn't see it coming. Like my daughter, she lost some of her friends," he told TV47 at the school compound.

The reopening took place a day after proceedings in the case surrounding the fire continued at the Kibera Law Courts, where eight minors accused in connection with the deaths were ordered to remain in custody until September 22.

The minors denied charges of murdering the 16 girls by allegedly setting the dormitory on fire shortly after midnight on the night of May 27 and 28.

Justice Diana Kavedza directed probation officers to prepare reports after interviewing parents of both the victims and surviving students.

The judge further ordered the parents of the accused minors to ensure their children undergo six months of counselling. Their mobile phones were also ordered confiscated, while access to television was prohibited during their stay in custody.

According to the court, a decision on whether the minors will be released on bail will only be made after probation reports are filed and reviewed.

"I would request the parents of the minors and the defence team to implore the children to be patient; justice moves very slowly in murder cases. It will move very slowly because the victims are many," she said.

"You are therefore looking at two months before I can get that report."

The defence urged the court to release the minors on bond, arguing that strict conditions could be imposed to prevent interference with witnesses.

"My lady, you may issue conditions while granting them bond as far as witnesses are concerned," the defence team submitted.

The prosecution opposed the application, saying the case involves multiple victims, deeply affected families and witnesses who are known to the accused.

The eight minors remain at the Kabete Juvenile Remand Home as the case proceeds and the court prepares to determine their bail application.