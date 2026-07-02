Kenya secures Sh3bn Japan support for local vaccine production

Kenya’s efforts to build a strong local vaccine manufacturing industry have received a major boost after Japan committed to mobilise Sh3 billion to support research, production capacity and skills development through KEMRI and the State Department for Medical Services.

The commitment was announced during a meeting between Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga and the Japan-Kenya Joint Technical Working Group, which reviewed progress made under the two countries’ health cooperation framework.

The discussions focused on strengthening local pharmaceutical manufacturing, enhancing regulatory cooperation and expanding health research as Kenya works to reduce reliance on imported medical products and build stronger domestic health systems.

PS Oluga welcomed the support, saying it would help accelerate the country’s plans to develop a sustainable vaccine manufacturing ecosystem.

He noted that the funding would be directed towards strengthening vaccine research and production through investments in infrastructure and technical expertise.

“The proposed support will strengthen vaccine research and manufacturing capacity through investment in modern research infrastructure and specialised skills development,” Oluga said.

The support is expected to be channelled through the State Department for Medical Services and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), both of which play a central role in the country’s strategy to increase local production of vaccines and other medical products.

Kenya has stepped up efforts in recent years to expand its pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, with health authorities maintaining that local production is key to improving the country’s readiness to respond to future health emergencies.

Apart from vaccine manufacturing, the meeting also reviewed ongoing efforts to improve the country’s regulatory environment for medicines.

Oluga welcomed progress towards implementing the Reliance Process, an initiative aimed at speeding up regulatory reviews for medicines that have already received approval in Japan.

Officials further discussed measures to strengthen pharmaceutical regulatory harmonisation and intensify the fight against substandard and falsified medical products.

The talks also examined broader plans aimed at supporting the growth of Kenya’s pharmaceutical manufacturing sector and improving the country’s capacity to produce essential health products locally.

Among those who attended the meeting were Japan Chargé d’Affaires Hori Tomonobu, Japan Technical Advisor Kanako Okano, Directors Dr Nazilla Ganatra and Ahmed Omar, Prof Oduor of the Kenya Biovax Institute, as well as representatives from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board and KEMRI.

The latest commitment underscores growing cooperation between Kenya and Japan in strengthening healthcare systems, advancing medical research and expanding local pharmaceutical production.