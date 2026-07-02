Financial institutions eye KDC fund to expand lending to small businesses

The Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) has opened applications for a new financing programme targeting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), inviting regulated financial institutions to access funds that will be channelled to businesses across the country to support recovery, growth and access to credit.

The initiative, known as the Supporting Access to Finance and Enterprise Recovery (SAFER) Fund, will provide wholesale loans to eligible financial institutions, including commercial banks, SACCOs, microfinance banks and digital credit providers, which will then lend the money to viable MSMEs operating in different sectors of the economy.

KDC said the programme is aimed at increasing the flow of financing to small businesses as they continue to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic while strengthening their ability to grow and remain sustainable in the long term.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the corporation said it is seeking partnerships with regulated Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) that meet the set requirements and have a strong focus on lending to MSMEs.

"KDC seeks to partner with regulated financial institutions to support viable MSMEs through the SAFER Fund. The objective of the Fund is to unlock lending to MSMEs post the COVID-19 crisis and beyond to support the recovery and growth of the enterprises. This entails wholesaling loans to regulated Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) meeting the set criteria and who are focused on lending to MSMEs in all sectors of the economy."

The corporation said eligible applicants include Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies regulated by the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority, commercial banks that focus on MSME lending, microfinance banks and digital credit providers regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya.

"The Corporation invites loan applications from interested Savings & Credit Cooperatives regulated by the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority, Commercial Banks focusing on MSMEs lending, Microfinance Banks & Digital Credit Providers regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya to apply for the funds."

KDC noted that all applications will be submitted through the SAFER Portal on its website, where interested institutions will be required to complete the full application process electronically.

According to the corporation, applicants must first download the mandatory requirements form, accept the non-disclosure agreement, create an account on the portal, complete the application form and upload all supporting documents in PDF format before submitting their applications online.

The corporation stressed that only online submissions will be accepted and that hard-copy applications will not be considered.

"All loan applications will be done online as per the requirements in the SAFER Portal. Hard copies will NOT be accepted. The online loan application will be open for 21 working Days, commencing from July 2, 2026 to July 30, 2026 Midnight."

KDC was established in 2020 as a state corporation mandated to support industrial and socio-economic development through long-term financing, investments and business advisory services in priority sectors.

The SAFER Fund is part of ongoing efforts to improve access to finance for MSMEs, which remain a key driver of employment, entrepreneurship and economic activity. Through partnerships with regulated lenders, the programme seeks to widen financing opportunities for businesses while supporting enterprise recovery and long-term economic growth.