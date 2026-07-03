Iran braces for historic farewell as millions expected at Khamenei funeral

Iran is preparing for an unprecedented national farewell, with authorities expecting up to 20 million people to gather in Tehran over the next three days for the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose death in US-Israeli airstrikes during the opening phase of the recent Middle East conflict has plunged the country into mourning.

The ceremonies are set to begin on Saturday, July 4, after Khamenei's remains were transferred to Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, where millions of Iranians are expected to file past and pay their last respects. The mourning period will end on Monday, July 6, when the late leader is laid to rest.

State media confirmed the arrival of the body in the capital on Friday, saying, "The body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution has arrived at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla," referring to the religious complex that will host the official funeral events.

The funeral had been postponed as fighting continued in the region, but preparations have now moved into full swing following a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States aimed at ending the conflict. Despite the truce, Iranian authorities have cautioned both Washington and Israel against carrying out any further attacks.

Across Tehran, workers have been making final arrangements for what officials believe could become the largest state funeral in the country's history. The Grand Mosalla has been decorated with banners carrying Khamenei's image and messages honouring his leadership.

Khamenei died at the age of 86 after airstrikes struck his compound in central Tehran. During the funeral ceremonies, the bodies of several members of his family who were also killed will be presented alongside his remains.

Government officials have called on citizens from across the country to attend in large numbers, describing the gathering as a tribute to Iran's longest-serving leader and a show of national solidarity following the war.

Parliament Speaker and Tehran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf urged Iranians to take part in the ceremonies, declaring, "The nation's call for vengeance must ring in the ears of the whole world," as he appealed for a strong public turnout.

Authorities estimate that between 15 and 20 million people could attend the funeral events in Tehran alone, a figure that would exceed attendance at any previous state funeral held in Iran.

The ceremony is also expected to draw several foreign delegations. Pakistan has confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend Saturday's funeral, underlining Islamabad's involvement in efforts to help facilitate talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending the conflict.

China, Afghanistan and several countries from the Caucasus region are also expected to send official representatives to the event.

The funeral comes at a critical moment for Iran as the country mourns one of its most powerful political and religious figures while seeking stability after weeks of conflict.

Following Khamenei's burial on Monday, attention is expected to shift back to diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington. Discussions are anticipated to resume under the fragile ceasefire arrangement, although tensions remain elevated after a war that resulted in the death of the supreme leader.