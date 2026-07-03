KFS schedules public forum on Imenti Forest airstrip amid ongoing court battle

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has announced a public participation exercise on the proposed construction of an airstrip inside Upper Imenti Forest in Meru County, pressing ahead with consultations on the project even as court orders and environmental concerns continue to fuel debate over the planned development.

In a public notice, KFS invited residents and stakeholders to attend a forum on Friday, July 4, 2026, where officials will outline details of the proposed project, explain its anticipated benefits and collect views from the public before implementation.

According to the notice, the airstrip is planned for Kithoka Beat within the Meru Forest Station and is expected to enhance aviation access for forest management activities, improve emergency response operations and support economic growth in the region.

KFS said assessments conducted at the site established that the location is suitable for the project, adding that the airstrip and associated facilities will occupy about 11 hectares of land.

“The proposed airstrip and ancillary infrastructure will occupy approximately 11 hectares. The project site is characterized by sparse vegetation cover and is therefore expected to result in minimal ecological disruption,” KFS said in the notice.

The agency is also undertaking an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), saying the process is being carried out in line with the Constitution, the Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act (EMCA) and other environmental regulations.

Speaking on a local radio station on Thursday, July 2, 2026, Forest Secretary Gitonga Mugambi defended the planned public participation exercise, saying it is intended to help residents understand the purpose of the project and provide an opportunity to address concerns raised by members of the public.

Mugambi said KFS remains confident that the project can ultimately proceed within the law despite the legal challenges it currently faces.

“We believe with time that this project will be allowed by the law, and that is why we are engaging the public to understand the importance of this development,” he said.

The proposed airstrip has attracted strong public interest in Meru, with environmental groups and local residents closely following developments over concerns about the protection of the forest ecosystem.

However, KFS has maintained that the project will have limited environmental impact while delivering economic and operational benefits to the region.

The announcement comes weeks after Mugambi publicly defended the project following increased opposition from conservation groups and political leaders. The concerns escalated after the Meru Environment and Land Court issued conservatory orders stopping activities connected to the proposed excision of a section of the forest.

At the time, Mugambi argued that the broader development plan for the area, which includes a proposed State Lodge and golf course, would generate employment opportunities and attract investment to Meru. He also maintained that improved aviation infrastructure is important for supporting the growth of one of Kenya’s rapidly expanding regional economies.