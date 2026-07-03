Anfield immortalises Diogo Jota and André Silva with 'Forever 20' tribute

A year after flowers, scarves and handwritten messages transformed a corner of Anfield into a place of mourning, Liverpool FC has turned that grief into a permanent tribute, unveiling a memorial that will keep the memory of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva alive for generations.

The memorial, known as 'Forever 20', was revealed on the eve of the first anniversary of the brothers' deaths. It stands as a lasting tribute to their lives, the close relationship they shared and the deep affection they inspired among family, teammates and supporters across the world.

Created by acclaimed sculptor Emma Rodgers, the artwork is centred around a flowing heart-shaped design inspired by Jota's famous goal celebration. From different viewing points, the sculpture reveals the numbers 20 and 30, the shirt numbers worn by Diogo and André during their football careers.

The memorial also carries the lyrics of the song that became synonymous with Jota among Liverpool supporters. Every letter has been individually carved into the sculpture, following its sweeping shape and capturing the energy and elegance that defined his style of play.

Liverpool chose to place the memorial on 97 Avenue at Anfield, the same location where supporters gathered in their thousands following the tragic accident on July 3, 2025. The area became a focal point for remembrance as fans left flowers, banners, cards, artwork, scarves and jerseys in honour of the brothers.

Many of those tributes have now become part of the memorial itself. Pieces of scarves and shirts left by supporters were preserved in wax before being carefully embedded into the sculpture, ensuring that the outpouring of love shown during those difficult days remains part of the artwork forever.

The stone plinth supporting the memorial carries further personal touches. Made using Portuguese stone from Gondomar, the brothers' hometown, it features a laser-engraved dedication paying tribute to both Diogo and André.

One of the most personal items incorporated into the memorial is a flower left by a supporter after the brothers' passing. The flower has been cast in bronze, transforming a simple gesture of remembrance into a permanent feature of the tribute.

A PlayStation controller has also been included on the plinth. The piece reflects Jota's passion for gaming and references the celebration pose that became closely linked to him throughout his career, preserving another part of his personality within the memorial.

Liverpool said every aspect of the artwork was carefully planned, from its design and materials to its final finish. Soft colours have been added to reflect Jota's national identity and the teams that shaped his football journey.

The club said 'Forever 20' will remain a lasting symbol of love, unity and remembrance, offering supporters and visitors a place to pause, reflect and honour the memory of Diogo Jota and André Silva.