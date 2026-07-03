Political rivalry deepens at the Coast despite ODM-UDA cooperation

The Coast region is shaping up as one of the most fiercely contested political arenas ahead of the 2027 General Election, with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) stepping up efforts to win support in an area that has traditionally backed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Even as ODM and UDA continue to work together under the broad-based government arrangement, political activity on the ground tells a different story.

Both parties have increased mobilisation efforts across Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Taita Taveta and Tana River counties as they position themselves for the next election.

The growing competition was evident over the weekend in Likoni, Mombasa County, where supporters of Likoni MP Mishi Mboko and nominated Senator Miraj Abdillahi clashed during separate political engagements.

Videos shared online showed groups of youths confronting each other, with one clip capturing a man firing a pistol into the air during the confrontation.

Following the incident, Mboko accused her political opponents of using youths to interfere with her meetings and called for peaceful political engagement.

“I am not scared of zoning. Let them come. I believe in democracy but let the people of Likoni coexist in a peaceful manner devoid of political sideshows,” she said.

Miraj, on her part, urged political supporters to remain calm, noting that the official campaign period had not yet begun.

“It is not yet the political season. I humbly request all of you to be calm. Let us meet from February next year when we will officially begin the campaigns,” she said.

UDA has maintained that it will field candidates across the Coast and has dismissed attempts to reserve certain areas for particular political parties.

The battle for influence is also becoming more visible in Mombasa County, where Nyali MP Mohammed Ali is seeking the governorship currently held by ODM Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

Although he remains a member of UDA, Ali has increasingly associated himself with opposition leaders and is widely expected to contest the seat under the Wiper Party.

UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar, who has also declared interest in the Mombasa governor race, recently rejected claims that some regions should be considered political preserves for specific parties.

“Voters will have their say in 2027. No region has been reserved for anyone,” he said during a visit to Kilifi County.

In Kilifi, Governor Gideon Mung’aro said Coast leaders had already backed President William Ruto’s bid for a second term and revealed plans for a major regional political gathering.

“Hon Raila Odinga left us in the broad-based government. We will stay there and make sure we form the next government,” he said.

Political analyst Maimuna Mwidau said the working relationship between ODM and UDA had altered the political landscape and created room for UDA to campaign more freely in areas that were once firmly under ODM’s control.

“If UDA has decided to invade ODM territory, then it means something else is happening within the broad-based arrangement,” she said.

At the same time, some members of ODM’s Linda Mwananchi faction have expressed concern that the partnership with UDA could weaken the party’s standing at the Coast if it fails to clearly distinguish itself from the ruling party.

The Coast political contest has also attracted opposition leader Rigathi Gachagua, who has increased his activities in the region while accusing the government of neglecting long-standing issues such as land disputes, unemployment, economic exclusion and lack of opportunities for local residents.

With all major political players now focusing their attention on the region, the Coast is increasingly becoming a key battleground that could play an important role in shaping the outcome of the 2027 General Election.