Ndindi Nyoro raises alarm over rising goon attacks at political meetings

A growing pattern of violent disruptions at political meetings has sparked fresh concern, with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro warning that the country is heading down a dangerous path if those behind the incidents are not stopped.

Speaking at Ihura Stadium in Murang'a Town during the award of bursaries to students from Kiharu Constituency, Nyoro condemned recent incidents in which groups of individuals have stormed public events, saying such actions have no place in a democratic nation.

The legislator on Thursday expressed concern that gatherings attended by political leaders, members of the public and even worshippers have increasingly become targets of disruption, yet those responsible continue to operate without facing consequences.

Nyoro claimed that the recent incidents are not random acts of violence but are being planned by people within government circles, arguing that the trend threatens the country's peace and democratic space.

"For any country to thrive, peace is very important. Today, the disturbance of peace is coming from the government itself. We have never witnessed such a situation before," he said.

He called on security agencies to take their responsibility seriously and move swiftly against criminal elements involved in the attacks. According to him, the role of law enforcement officers is to protect citizens and maintain order across the country.

Nyoro also questioned the government's approach to security, pointing to Kenya's involvement in efforts to help restore stability in Haiti through the deployment of police officers.

He said it was difficult to understand why authorities appeared ready to confront gang violence outside the country while similar concerns within Kenya remained unresolved.

The MP further argued that the violence witnessed at some political functions was intended to create fear among citizens and influence their political choices ahead of upcoming elections.

He maintained that every Kenyan has a right to support leaders of their choice without being subjected to threats, attacks or any form of coercion.

Nyoro's remarks come as concern continues to grow over reports of attacks linked to political activities as well as alleged abductions that have attracted widespread public attention in recent weeks.

Among leaders who have spoken out is Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru, who recently called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate all reported abduction cases connected to recent demonstrations.

Other leaders have also demanded action against individuals involved in violence, insisting that accountability should apply to all regardless of political affiliation.

They have warned that failure to address the incidents could weaken public trust in democratic processes and have urged the government to uphold the safety, freedoms and constitutional rights of all citizens.