Julian Nagelsmann quits Germany after World Cup exit

Julian Nagelsmann has stepped down from his role in charge of the Germany national team, according to reports in the country. Jürgen Klopp is primed to take the role following speculation over his interest during the World Cup.

Germany crashed out of the World Cup in surprising circumstances as they lost to Paraguay on penalties. Nagelsmann had been expected to remain in charge until after Euro 2028 and put the ball in his employers' court following the World Cup failure.

He said: "I am available. If the DFB [German FA] wants it, then I will do the Euro 2028, and if not then they have to tell me. I'm not someone who runs away."

Nagelsmann admitted that his side could not be considered one of the world's top sides. "If you are eliminated by Paraguay, you are just not a first-class football team. I am very disappointed," he said.

On Thursday, it was reported after meeting with DFB chiefs, that Nagelsmann was told by the board to consider stepping down or face the sack. It appears that the 38-year-old will satisfy their desires.

Klopp, who has been working at the World Cup as a pundit, has already been asked whether he'd be willing to replace Nagelsmann following Germany's exit.

"I understand that my name is being mentioned," Klopp replied. "But this isn't the moment to talk about it - and certainly not with me."

The former Liverpool boss had previously caused controversy by suggesting that Nagelsmann's tenure might not last much longer before the tournament. Klopp, who had been linked to the job, said: "Luckily, Julian Nagelsmann is still picking the team. Still."