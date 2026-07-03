Traffic paralysed on Thika Road as protests erupt in Pangani and Muthaiga

Traffic along Thika Road ground to a halt on Friday morning after protesting youths blocked sections of the highway around Pangani and Muthaiga, disrupting transport and forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

The demonstrations caused a major traffic snarl-up along the busy road, leaving vehicles crawling through the affected sections as commuters grappled with delays during the morning rush hour.

Witnesses said groups of youths had occupied parts of the highway, disrupting the movement of vehicles and creating a tense atmosphere for motorists travelling through the area.

The cause of the protests remained unclear by the time of publication.

Moree to follow.....