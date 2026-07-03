WHO confirms Marburg virus case in Uganda as health teams track contacts

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed a new case of Marburg virus disease in Uganda, prompting health authorities to launch investigations and closely monitor people who may have come into contact with the infected individual as efforts intensify to prevent further spread of the highly infectious disease.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Ugandan authorities notified the global health agency on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, after confirming a case in Kyegegwa District in western Uganda.

According to WHO, the infection was detected through enhanced disease surveillance measures that had been put in place to monitor Ebola.

"In Uganda, no new cases of Ebola have been reported since the 21st of June. However, on Tuesday this week, Uganda notified WHO of a confirmed case of Marburg virus disease in the country's western Kyegegwa District. The case was identified through enhanced disease surveillance for Ebola," Dr Tedros said.

He said health officials had already identified all people who came into contact with the patient and were keeping them under observation.

"WHO is supporting investigations to determine the source of exposure, assess the public health risk, and to support community engagement," he said.

The confirmed case marks Uganda's latest encounter with Marburg virus disease, which has affected the country on several occasions over the years.

WHO data shows that Uganda recorded three Marburg cases in 2017, with all three patients dying from the disease.

The country also experienced an outbreak in 2012, during which 15 confirmed cases and four deaths were reported.

Marburg virus disease has also been recorded in Kenya. WHO records indicate that Kenya reported three cases between 1980 and 1987, resulting in two deaths.

Formerly known as Marburg haemorrhagic fever, the disease is a severe viral illness caused by the Marburg virus, which belongs to the same Filoviridae family as the Ebola virus.

While Marburg and Ebola are caused by different viruses, they share many symptoms and can trigger outbreaks with high death rates.

WHO estimates the average fatality rate of Marburg virus disease at about 50 per cent. Previous outbreaks have recorded fatality rates ranging from 24 per cent to 88 per cent, depending on the quality and timing of medical care provided to patients.

The Egyptian fruit bat, scientifically known as Rousettus aegyptiacus, is considered the natural host of the virus.

The disease spreads through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person, as well as through contaminated materials. Family members caring for patients and healthcare workers face a higher risk of infection when proper safety measures are not followed.

According to WHO, the incubation period ranges from two to 21 days.

Symptoms usually begin suddenly and include high fever, severe headache, muscle pain and general weakness. As the illness progresses, patients may develop severe diarrhoea, stomach pain and vomiting. In serious cases, bleeding can occur from different parts of the body.

WHO says deaths often occur between the eighth and ninth day after symptoms begin, usually due to severe blood loss and shock.

There are currently no approved vaccines or antiviral medicines for Marburg virus disease.

However, WHO says early supportive treatment, including rehydration and management of symptoms, improves a patient's chances of survival. Several vaccines and treatment options are still under development.

The agency has stressed that rapid surveillance, contact tracing, isolation of confirmed cases, community engagement, safe burials and public awareness remain key tools in stopping outbreaks and preventing further transmission of the virus.