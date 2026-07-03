Mudavadi heads to Saudi Arabia for talks on Kenyan workers and trade

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has begun a three-day official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for high-level political consultations aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Kenya and the Gulf nation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, the visit, which runs from July 3 to July 5, is part of Kenya's broader diplomatic efforts to deepen political, economic and people-to-people relations with one of its key partners in the Middle East.

The government said the visit reflects the growing strategic partnership between the two countries and will focus on a wide range of issues, including labour migration, trade, investment, regional security and international cooperation.

During the visit, Mudavadi is expected to hold bilateral consultations with senior Saudi government officials on matters of mutual interest.

“During the visit, H.E. Dr. Mudavadi will hold bilateral consultations with senior Saudi Government officials on matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and security, international cooperation, labour migration, trade, investment and multilateral collaboration,” the statement said.

A major focus of the discussions will be the welfare of Kenyan migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, which currently hosts more than 300,000 Kenyans.

The government said Mudavadi will push for stronger protections for Kenyan workers and improved labour standards as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the rights and welfare of citizens employed in the Kingdom.

“The Prime Cabinet Secretary will advocate for enhanced labour standards, stronger protection of workers’ rights, improved dispute resolution mechanisms, ethical recruitment practices, better working conditions and closer cooperation in safeguarding the dignity and welfare of Kenyan nationals employed in the Kingdom,” the ministry said.

Labour migration has become a key pillar of Kenya-Saudi Arabia relations, with thousands of Kenyans seeking employment opportunities in the Gulf country. However, concerns over worker welfare and recruitment practices have continued to feature prominently in bilateral engagements between the two governments.

Beyond labour issues, the talks are expected to focus on expanding economic cooperation and increasing trade between the two countries.

Kenya will seek greater access to the Saudi market for its exports, including tea, cut flowers, fresh fruits, vegetables and other horticultural products. The government will also explore opportunities to diversify exports and attract additional Saudi investment into key sectors of the economy.

The consultations are also expected to cover cooperation in agriculture, food security, renewable energy, infrastructure development, tourism, health, education and skills development.

Other areas on the agenda include the digital economy, logistics, aviation, maritime cooperation, manufacturing and value addition, as well as climate resilience and sustainable development.

According to the ministry, the two countries will review progress made under existing bilateral agreements and explore new areas of collaboration aimed at accelerating economic growth and creating jobs.

“The two countries are also expected to review ongoing cooperation under existing bilateral frameworks and identify new areas of partnership that will accelerate economic growth, create employment opportunities and promote shared prosperity,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia remains one of Kenya’s most important partners in the Middle East, with cooperation spanning trade, investment, labour mobility, development financing and regional diplomacy.

The government said the visit is expected to strengthen the longstanding friendship between the two nations while opening new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation, in line with Kenya’s commitment to a people-centred and economically driven foreign policy that advances the interests of Kenyans at home and abroad.