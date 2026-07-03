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Four boxers to represent Kenya at Glasgow Commonwealth games

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Four boxers to represent Kenya at Glasgow Commonwealth games
In Summary

Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday, Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) Secretary-General David Munuhe lamented that the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) had allocated the federation only four slots.

Only four boxers will represent Kenya at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, scheduled for July 23 to August 2.

Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday, Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) Secretary-General David Munuhe lamented that the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) had allocated the federation only four slots.

“It has been one of the most difficult tasks we have gone through as BFK. We appeal to the boxers to understand our situation. We still have the IBA Africa Elite Championships in October, where we will send a full team,” said Munuhe.

BFK has handed Germany-based Rosemarion Achieng, the Eindhoven Box Cup bronze medallist, her first national team call-up. She will join the rest of the squad in Glasgow.

The other team members are International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championships quarter-finalist Robert Okaka, African champion Boniface Mogunde, and African Games bronze medallist Amina Martha Faki. The trio is currently training in Nairobi before linking up with Achieng in Glasgow to complete the squad.

Musa Benjamin will serve as head coach, assisted by Secretary-General Munuhe and trainer John Waweru.

Tags

Commonwealth Games Glasgow National Olympic Committee of Kenya BFK Boxing Federation of Kenya International Boxing Association

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