Salasya challenges Senator Sifuna over fight to keep ODM post

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has questioned Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's decision to continue fighting his removal as ODM Secretary-General, saying he expected him to leave the party after publicly opposing the government's broad-based political arrangement.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, Salasya said he had been impressed by Sifuna's role in the formation of the Linda Mwananchi movement and believed the Nairobi Senator was ready to pursue a different political direction.

"Sifuna, I was genuinely impressed when you and the team birthed the Linda Mwananchi movement. After the Kitengela rally, I publicly congratulated you for finally standing tall and saying a firm no to the broad-based sellout," he said.

According to Salasya, Sifuna's position at the time suggested he was prepared to part ways with ODM and focus on building a movement that would represent the interests of ordinary Kenyans.

"I thought this was it, man, the moment you would walk away from ODM with your head held high, building something real for the people. But you didn't," he added.

The Mumias East MP also questioned why Sifuna was still challenging his removal from office despite the decision having been endorsed by ODM's National Executive Committee (NEC).

"Here you are, still desperately fighting tooth and nail to retain the Secretary-General position, even after ODM's NEC formally kicked you out and ratified your removal," he concluded.

Salasya's remarks come days after Sifuna defended his decision to challenge the move, insisting that his case is not about retaining the position but about ensuring the party follows its own constitution and procedures.

Speaking on July 1, the Nairobi Senator said ODM has many capable leaders who can serve as Secretary-General and maintained that his concern lies with the process that led to his removal.

"It is not a must that Sifuna be the Secretary General of ODM. ODM has a lot of talent; many people can do that job. It is not that I am clinging to the position, my issue is with their process," he wrote.

ODM announced Sifuna's removal after its National Executive Committee adopted recommendations made by the party's Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC), which had been tasked with handling a complaint filed against him.

The party said NEC members reviewed the committee's report and unanimously agreed to implement its recommendations, leading to Sifuna's removal from the position.

In a statement issued on June 22, ODM said the decision was reached after consideration of the committee's findings under the party constitution.

"After going through the report and the findings of the IDRC under Article 74(2) of the Party constitution, the NEC unanimously resolved to adopt the Committee's recommendations and endorsed the removal from office of Senator Edwin Watenya Sifuna. Effectively, Sen. Sifuna ceases to be the Secretary General of the ODM Party," the statement read in part.