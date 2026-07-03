Garissa TikToker released on bail over alleged anti-non-muslim incitement

A Garissa court has released on bail a man accused of using TikTok to spread messages that allegedly incited Muslims against non-Muslims, as authorities continue investigations into the viral video that led to his arrest.

Abdi Hassan Abdullahi, also known as Sharu, appeared before the Garissa Law Courts on Thursday, July 2, where he faced charges of ethnic and racial contempt as well as cyber harassment.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the charges stem from a TikTok video allegedly uploaded by the suspect on April 23, 2026. Investigators claim the video contained remarks aimed at inciting members of the Muslim community in Garissa County against non-Muslims.

The suspect was arrested on May 16, 2026, and later arraigned in court, where he denied both charges.

Following his plea, the court released him on a cash bail of Sh200,000 or an alternative bond of Sh500,000 pending the hearing of the case.

The matter is scheduled for pre-trial proceedings on July 20, 2026.

As the case moves through the court process, the DCI urged members of the public to exercise caution when using social media platforms and to avoid content that could fuel hatred, discrimination or unrest.

"Social media platforms should be used responsibly, and anyone who uses them to commit criminal offences will be investigated and brought before the courts in accordance with the law," the DCI stated.

The agency said it remains committed to taking action against individuals who use online platforms to commit offences or spread content that violates the law.