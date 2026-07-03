World Cup defeat brings curtain down on Mahrez's Algeria journey

Algeria's World Cup defeat to Switzerland has marked the end of an era, with captain Riyad Mahrez announcing his retirement from international football moments after the Desert Foxes crashed out of the tournament.

The veteran winger confirmed that Thursday's 2-0 loss in the Round of 32 would be his final match in Algeria colours, ending a national team career that stretched over 12 years and produced 120 appearances and 40 goals.

Mahrez cut a disappointed figure after the match as he reflected on a contest he believed Algeria had the ability to win.

"The goal was to progress, and I think it was a game that was within our reach," Mahrez said. "We conceded two goals on mistakes, and at this level, we pay dearly for that."

The 35-year-old then removed any doubt about his future when asked whether the match would be his last at the World Cup.

"It's my last appearance even with the national team. It was my last game."

His departure closes one of the most successful international careers in Algeria's football history. With 120 caps, Mahrez leaves as the country's second-most capped player, behind only team-mate Aissa Mandi, who has made 123 appearances.

He also finishes second among Algeria's all-time top scorers with 40 goals, with only Islam Slimani, who scored 49 times, ahead of him.

Among the standout moments of Mahrez's time with the national team was the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations triumph. Wearing the captain's armband, he inspired Algeria's run to the title and produced one of the tournament's defining moments with a dramatic stoppage-time free-kick against Nigeria in the semi-finals.

Algeria went on to beat Senegal in the final to secure their first continental crown since 1990, cementing Mahrez's place among the country's football heroes.

Although the Desert Foxes were unable to progress beyond the Round of 32 at this World Cup, Mahrez still produced some of his best performances on the global stage. He contributed to three goals in four matches, scoring twice against Austria and setting up another against Jordan.

No Algerian player has managed more goal involvements in a single World Cup edition.

The Switzerland match also saw him enter the record books as the second-oldest African footballer to start a World Cup knockout game, behind Senegal's Idrissa Gueye earlier in the tournament.

Born in France, Mahrez chose to play for Algeria in 2013 and made his debut before the 2014 World Cup. He later helped the national side reach the last 16 in Brazil and went on to become one of only a few Algerian players to surpass the 100-cap mark.

His final appearance may have ended in defeat, but Mahrez leaves the international stage as one of Algeria's most accomplished players, having played a leading role in some of the country's biggest achievements over the past decade.