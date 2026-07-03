UDA warns against biased reporting media; calls for accuracy and verification

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has accused sections of Kenya's media of straying from professional journalism by pursuing political interests, arguing that biased reporting and misinformation are eroding public confidence in the press.

Addressing journalists at Hustler Plaza on Friday, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar said the party remained firmly committed to protecting media freedom as guaranteed by the Constitution but maintained that press freedom must be exercised alongside the principles of accuracy, fairness, impartiality and professional accountability.

He added that the party would continue to challenge what it considers misleading and politically motivated reporting while defending constitutional protections for a free media.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to constitutional freedoms, including the freedom of the media as guaranteed under the Constitution of Kenya. A free press remains an indispensable pillar of democracy and public accountability. At the same time, media freedoms carry an equally important responsibility to uphold the highest standards of accuracy, fairness, impartiality, and professional ethics."

The SG accused some media organisations of replacing factual reporting with opinion and speculation, saying the trend had eroded public confidence in the profession.

"We have been taken aback and are increasingly concerned and astonished by instances where sections of the media appear to prioritize sensationalism over education, commentary over facts, speculation over reporting and politicization. Journalists have a professional and ethical duty to publish verified, accurate and balanced information. They should distinguish clearly between facts, opinions and speculation," he stated.

He criticised several media houses and journalists, alleging that they had become politically compromised and were no longer serving the public interest.

He argued, "Today's local media stations, their editors, producers, anchors and reporters have mutated into political hirelings and are conflicted. Kenyans have lost trust in their reporting."

Omar's remarks come amid increasingly strained relations between the Kenya Kwanza administration and sections of the media, with senior government officials accusing some media houses of disproportionately highlighting government shortcomings, unfulfilled promises and governance challenges while giving limited attention to its achievements.

The tensions escalated in June 2026 after President William Ruto accused Standard Media Group of waging what he described as an "extortionist propaganda" campaign against his administration, prompting the newspaper to hit back with the front-page headline: "Mr President, The Standard Will Not Bow to Blackmail."

The dispute has drawn concern from media rights organisations. The Kenya Union of Journalists urged the President to use the statutory complaints process under the Media Complaints Commission instead of publicly attacking journalists, warning that such remarks could undermine press freedom.

The Media Complaints Commission has also reaffirmed that it remains the legally mandated body to resolve disputes over media ethics and has encouraged both state officials and the public to channel complaints through its independent mechanism.

The broader debate has intensified following the Communications Authority's suspension of live broadcasts by KTN, NTV and K24 during the June 25, 2025 protests, a move later overturned by the High Court.

Human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, have also documented attacks on journalists covering demonstrations and urged authorities to protect media freedom while ensuring accountability through existing legal and regulatory institutions rather than political confrontation

Futhermore, Omar noted that the ruling party would no longer remain silent if it believed media organisations were pursuing political agendas.

He also criticised media coverage of anti-government protests, accusing some outlets of glorifying violence and contributing to unrest.

According to Omar, "You are turning criminality into an appeal and normalizing lawlessness as a fashionable act of courage. Violence is wrong and violence will be punished. There shall be no impunity."

The UDA SG urged Kenyans to verify information from multiple sources before sharing it and to rely on official government communication on matters relating to public policy and government programmes.

He maintained that the party remained committed to engaging all media houses professionally while advocating for journalism that promotes truth, accountability, democracy and national development, even as it vowed to continue challenging reporting it considers inaccurate or politically motivated.