SHA raises alarm over conmen offering fast-track services for cash

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has issued a public warning over a growing number of fraudsters posing as its officials and demanding money from healthcare providers, beneficiaries and members of the public in exchange for access to services, approvals and claims processing.

In a notice issued by SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi, the authority said it had received reports of individuals falsely identifying themselves as SHA officers and claiming they could help fast-track various services, including claims processing, registration, accreditation and payments.

The authority cautioned the public against engaging with such individuals, stressing that they have no connection to SHA and are seeking to exploit unsuspecting people.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) has received reports of individuals falsely presenting themselves as SHA officers and offering to facilitate claims processing, payments, accreditation, registration, or other SHA services," Mwangangi said.

She emphasised that SHA does not require any form of payment to speed up service delivery, approvals or settlements.

"SHA does not solicit money, gifts, commissions, or any form of payment to expedite services, approvals, claims, or payments. Any person demanding such facilitation is a fraudster," the CEO said.

According to the authority, all its services are offered through official government channels and not through individuals claiming to have influence within the institution.

SHA said registration, accreditation and claims-related services are only available through its branch offices and Huduma Centres located across the country.

The authority urged healthcare providers, beneficiaries and members of the public to verify any communication claiming to originate from SHA before taking action or making payments.

It further warned against individuals promising preferential treatment, quicker approvals or faster processing of claims in return for money or other inducements.

"We urge healthcare providers, beneficiaries, and members of the public to remain vigilant and avoid engaging individuals claiming to offer preferential treatment or expedited services on behalf of SHA," the notice stated.

SHA encouraged anyone who encounters suspected cases of fraud or impersonation to report them immediately through the authority's official reporting channels.

Members of the public can report suspected incidents through the authority's dedicated email address or by calling its toll-free line, 147.

The agency also advised victims and witnesses of fraudulent activities to report such cases to the police to allow investigations and appropriate legal action to be taken.

The warning comes as SHA continues implementing the country's public health insurance programme, with more Kenyans enrolling for services and healthcare providers seeking accreditation under the scheme.

In the notice signed by Mwangangi, the authority urged the public to remain alert and report any attempts by individuals seeking to use SHA's name for personal gain.