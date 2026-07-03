Webuye traffic officers arrested after EACC surveillance operation

Three traffic police officers attached to Webuye Police Station have been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of demanding bribes from motorists at a roadblock along the Webuye-Kitale Road, following complaints from members of the public and commercial drivers.

The commission said the arrests were made after it received numerous reports from motorists, including operators of public service vehicles and heavy commercial trucks, who alleged that officers stationed at the roadblock were routinely extorting money from road users.

According to the EACC, the complaints prompted investigations that led to a targeted surveillance operation at the roadblock.

“The arrests follow an investigation by the EACC after receiving numerous complaints from members of the public and motorists operating public service vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles regarding rampant extortion by the officers at the road-block.”

The commission said the surveillance operation allegedly captured the officers soliciting and demanding money from motorists travelling into and out of the border town without carrying out vehicle inspections or enforcing traffic regulations.

“Acting on the complaints, the commission mounted a targeted surveillance operation that revealed the officers soliciting and demanding bribes from motorists entering or leaving the border town, without conducting any vehicle checks or enforcing traffic regulations,” EACC noted.

The officers were identified as Corporal Kipyego Metto, Police Constable Ben Kiptoo Maswai and Police Constable Alex Kidui Makee.

EACC said the three were arrested on Thursday and taken to its Western Regional Office in Bungoma for processing as investigations continue.

The commission did not disclose the amount of money the officers are alleged to have collected from motorists. It also did not indicate when they are expected to be presented in court.

The arrests are part of a wider anti-corruption campaign targeting bribery at public service delivery points where citizens frequently interact with government officials.

According to the commission, the operation forms part of an ongoing crackdown aimed at reducing corruption and improving access to quality public services.

EACC said it is expanding intelligence gathering and surveillance operations in key public sectors that have been identified as vulnerable to bribery.

Roadblocks have for years been among the public service points most frequently linked to corruption complaints, with motorists, particularly commercial vehicle operators, often reporting demands for illegal payments in exchange for avoiding delays.

The latest arrests underscore the commission’s continued use of intelligence-led investigations and surveillance operations to address corruption and strengthen accountability in public institutions.

The case will proceed as investigators finalize their inquiries before making recommendations on possible charges against the three officers.

EACC has also urged members of the public to continue reporting suspected cases of bribery and corruption, saying public complaints remain a key source of intelligence in the fight against graft.