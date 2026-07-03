Kalonzo urges Kenyans to register and vote out leaders through ballot

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on Kenyans to register as voters and prepare for the 2027 General Election, saying the ballot remains the most effective constitutional tool for holding leaders accountable and shaping the country’s future.

Speaking on Friday alongside other opposition leaders, Kalonzo urged citizens to unite and actively participate in the electoral process, arguing that the next election will give Kenyans an opportunity to determine the direction of the country.

He accused President William Ruto’s administration of acting against the interests of ordinary citizens and claimed the government had failed to uphold accountability in the management of public affairs.

“It must now be very clear in the minds of all Kenyans who love this nation that there are many things being done by this government that are against the interests of the Kenyan people.”

Kalonzo said concerns over governance could no longer be ignored, alleging that corruption, conflict of interest and misuse of public resources had become widespread under the current administration.

“The levels of impunity, conflict of interest, and outright theft in this government have reached an unacceptable level, and it is simply abhorrent.”

The opposition leader maintained that the appropriate response to the issues facing the country was through democratic and constitutional means. He urged all eligible Kenyans who are not yet registered as voters to do so and prepare to participate in the next General Election.

Kalonzo called on citizens to remain united and turn out in large numbers on August 10 next year, the date set by the Constitution for the General Election, saying the exercise would allow voters to express their views on the country’s leadership through the ballot.

According to him, the election will offer Kenyans a choice between retaining the current administration or pursuing a different path, stressing that leaders must always remain answerable to the people who elect them.

He said the vote would provide citizens with an opportunity to send what he described as a clear message to President William Ruto, whom he referred to as “Economic Abductor Number One.” Kalonzo argued that a government facing accusations of theft, corruption and conflict of interest should be subjected to public scrutiny and accountability.

He further appealed to Kenyans to stay united and committed to seeking change through peaceful and democratic processes, insisting that the ballot would remain the ultimate instrument for citizens to hold their leaders to account.

As he concluded his remarks, Kalonzo expressed confidence that Kenyans would determine the country’s future through the democratic process and ended his address with the words: “God bless Kenya.”