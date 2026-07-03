NPS denies involvement in abductions, says all arrests follow the law

The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed allegations that its officers are involved in abductions, maintaining that all arrests conducted by police are lawful, documented and carried out in line with the Constitution and established legal procedures.

In a statement issued on Friday, the service termed claims linking police officers to abductions as false and unsupported by evidence, saying its mandate remains focused on maintaining law and order, preventing and detecting crime, protecting lives and property, and arresting suspects within the confines of the law.

"The NPS does not abduct people. Its mandate is unequivocal: to maintain law and order, prevent and detect crime, protect life and property, and arrest suspects strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law," the statement signed by police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga reads.

Nyaga said every arrest made by police officers is entered into the Occurrence Book (OB), processed through the required legal channels and followed by the presentation of suspects before court within the timelines provided by law.

The service also stated that it has no involvement in any alleged abductions and that no police station in the country is currently holding any individual reported or alleged to have been abducted.

"Furthermore, the Service confirms that it is not involved in any abductions, and no police station is currently holding any person reported or alleged to have been abducted," the statement read.

The remarks come at a time when concerns have continued to be raised by members of the public over reported cases of missing persons and allegations of enforced disappearances involving security agencies.

According to the NPS, all reports involving missing persons or suspected abductions are treated seriously and subjected to prompt and professional investigations.

The service, however, said some of the cases it has investigated revealed that certain disappearances had been deliberately planned to mislead the public and damage confidence in the police.

"In some instances, investigations have established that disappearances were staged with the intent to mislead the public or undermine confidence in the Service. Where criminal conduct is established, the law will be applied without hesitation," the statement said.

The police called on anyone with credible information regarding a missing person or an alleged abduction to report the matter at the nearest police station to support investigations.

NPS also urged media houses, civil society groups and members of the public to verify information before publishing or sharing claims relating to alleged abductions.

The service further pointed out that its operations are subject to oversight by independent institutions, including IPOA, the courts and Parliament.

Reaffirming its position, the NPS said it remains committed to constitutional policing, professionalism, the protection of human rights and full compliance with the Constitution of Kenya and other applicable laws.