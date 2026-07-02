Police seize 400 litres of chang'aa in Tiriki East; suspected dealer arrested

A suspected illicit brew dealer has been arrested in Tiriki East Sub-County after police officers carried out an intelligence-led operation that led to the recovery of 400 litres of chang'aa, in the latest crackdown on illegal alcohol trade.

The operation was conducted by officers from Cheptulu Police Station, who acted on gathered intelligence and tracked down a suspect believed to have been avoiding arrest for an extended period.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the raid is part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to stop the production, sale and distribution of illicit alcohol within local communities.

Police said officers moved in on the suspect and recovered a large quantity of the illegal brew during the operation.

"During the raid, 400 litres of chang'aa were seized at the scene," police said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken into custody as police begin the process of taking the matter to court.

"The suspect was placed in custody, awaiting processing and arraignment in court, and the illicit brew that was seized has been safely kept as an exhibit," the statement added.

Police said the arrest highlights continued efforts to break up groups involved in the illegal alcohol business, which authorities have repeatedly associated with health dangers, crime and deaths in some parts of the country.

The service also praised members of the public for working closely with law enforcement officers by sharing information that helps in crime prevention and investigations.

"The National Police Service commends the public for their collaboration. This partnership remains vital in eliminating illegal drugs and illicit alcohol within our communities," police said.

Authorities appealed to residents to continue volunteering information that may help security agencies identify suspects and tackle criminal activities.

Members of the public were encouraged to report suspicious or criminal activities through the police emergency numbers 999 and 911, or anonymously through the #FichuaKwaDCI reporting platform.

Police maintained that cooperation between communities and security agencies remains important in supporting ongoing operations against illicit alcohol and other forms of crime across the country.