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Two arrested as DCI seizes fake Sh6 million along Thika-Garissa Highway

News · Samuel Otieno ·
Two arrested as DCI seizes fake Sh6 million along Thika-Garissa Highway
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations. PHOTO/NTV Kenya
In Summary

The suspects were intercepted at a security roadblock in Kanyonyoo while travelling from Thika towards Kithimani. Officers conducting a routine inspection discovered a white carrier bag hidden inside the vehicle.

A multi-agency security operation on Friday along the Thika-Garissa Highway has led to the seizure of counterfeit Sh6 million and the arrest of two suspects linked to an alleged fake currency syndicate.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects were intercepted at a security roadblock in Kanyonyoo while travelling from Thika towards Kithimani. Officers conducting a routine inspection discovered a white carrier bag hidden inside the vehicle.

"The suspects, John Safari Mbiti and Erick Njuguna Wambui, were travelling in a black Toyota Vitz, registration number KCY 374M, en route from Thika towards Kithimani when officers flagged down the vehicle for inspection," DCI said.

Inside the bag were four tightly wrapped bundles concealed beneath layers of khaki paper, aluminium foil and clear tape. Detectives recovered counterfeit Sh1,000 notes neatly packed in four bundles with a combined face value of Sh6 million.

According to the DCI, preliminary investigations indicate the fake currency was destined for Wamunyu in Kitui County, where it was to be handed over for further processing before being circulated.

The two suspects were detained at Kanyonyoo Police Station and are awaiting arraignment as investigations continue into the wider network behind the counterfeit operation.

The DCI warned that counterfeit currency poses a major threat to the economy by undermining confidence in financial transactions, disrupting legitimate trade and exposing unsuspecting members of the public to financial losses.

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DCI fake cash Thika–Garissa Highway

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