Foreign trio deny charges after Sh19 million emerald seizure

Three foreign nationals have been charged in a Kenyan court after detectives allegedly found them with raw emeralds worth about Sh19 million without the licences and documents required under the country’s mining laws.

The three suspects, identified as Milton Ivan Espana Diaz from the United States, Luis Carlos Garcia Ayala from Colombia, and Manuel De Jesus Arevalo Rodriguez from Mexico, appeared before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kibera on Friday, where they denied the charges brought against them.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects were arrested on June 30, 2026, during an operation conducted by detectives from the Anti-Illegal Mining and Smuggling Investigations (AIMSI) unit targeting unlawful trade in precious minerals.

Investigators said the trio was found in possession of 74 grams of raw emeralds estimated to be worth Sh19 million.

The DCI said initial investigations showed that the suspects did not have documents indicating the source of the minerals and had not obtained the licences required to deal in precious minerals in Kenya.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that these individuals lacked proper documentation regarding the origins of the minerals in question, as well as a mineral dealer’s or trading license from the State Department for Mining,” DCI said in a statement.

The three were subsequently presented before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kibera, where prosecutors charged them with dealing in minerals without a valid dealer’s licence and unauthorised possession of precious minerals.

According to the DCI, “Appearing before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kibera, the three faced two counts: dealing with minerals without a valid dealer’s license and unauthorised possession of precious minerals.”

All three pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out in court.

The court released each suspect on a bond of Sh500,000 with a surety of a similar amount. As an alternative, they were granted a cash bail of Sh200,000 each accompanied by one contact person.

The court further directed the three to surrender their passports pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The arrests are part of an ongoing crackdown by the DCI on illegal mining activities, mineral smuggling and unlawful trade in the country’s mineral resources.

The agency said the prosecution demonstrates its commitment to tackling illegal mining and ensuring that those who exploit Kenya’s mineral wealth outside the law are held accountable.

Kenya has stepped up efforts in recent years to tighten oversight of the mining sector through stronger enforcement measures against illegal extraction and trade in precious minerals.

Authorities maintain that licensing requirements and mineral traceability systems are aimed at safeguarding the country’s natural resources, promoting accountability in the sector and ensuring both the government and local communities benefit from mineral exploitation.

The case is expected to continue before the Kibera Chief Magistrate’s Court as investigations into the source and intended destination of the emeralds remain ongoing.