Former LSK President demands faster justice for GBV victims

The government has come under fresh criticism over its handling of gender-based violence and femicide, with former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo calling for immediate action to protect women and children and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

Addressing a Linda Mwananchi rally in Mosocho, Kitutu Chache South Constituency, on Friday, Odhiambo said the continued rise in cases of violence against women and children showed that existing interventions were not delivering the desired results.

She accused the administration of failing to adequately respond to the crisis and challenged leaders to move beyond public statements and implement practical measures to address the problem.

“Ruto is joking while gender-based violence continues; this government is doing nothing for the citizens. Tunataka kuona mikakati ikiendelea,” she said.

Odhiambo said many families had been left devastated by incidents of gender-based violence and femicide, yet justice remained out of reach for some victims due to delays in investigations and court proceedings.

“Tumeona vile wamama na watoto wetu wameuliwa na maneno ya GBV, tunaendelea kuona yakoendelea. Je wamefanya nini? Yangu waweke taskforce. Tunatoka kuona kesi zikifikishwa DPP, na kesi ambazo zinahairishwa kotini zitiliwe mkazo kuhakikisha kila mtu amepata justice.”

She proposed the creation of a dedicated taskforce to coordinate efforts against GBV and femicide, saying such a body would help strengthen investigations and improve the handling of cases from the point of reporting to prosecution.

The former LSK president further called for closer collaboration among investigators, prosecutors and the Judiciary to reduce delays that often slow down the pursuit of justice.

According to Odhiambo, victims and their families should not be forced to wait for years before cases are concluded, noting that timely justice is critical in addressing the growing concern over violence against women and children.

Her remarks come at a time when gender-based violence and femicide continue to generate national debate, with pressure mounting on state institutions to strengthen prevention measures and improve support for victims.

The concerns mirror sentiments recently expressed by Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, who described GBV and femicide as an ongoing challenge affecting access to justice.

Speaking during a community dialogue in Eldoret on May 29, 2026, Ingonga said justice should be felt not only in courtrooms but also in police stations, hospitals and communities. He noted that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions was implementing measures under its 2023–2027 Strategic Plan aimed at improving access to justice.