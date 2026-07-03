Hot Topics William Ruto 2027 General Election world cup Human Rights Round of 32 Kenya politics FIFA Ecuador

KRA opens six-month tax relief window as penalties and interest are waived

Business · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
KRA opens six-month tax relief window as penalties and interest are waived
The Kenya Revenue Authority headquarters in Nairobi. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Under the programme, eligible taxpayers will receive a 100 per cent waiver on penalties, interest and fines once they settle the principal tax within the amnesty period. The relief is conditional on payment of the main tax owed within the set timeline.

Kenya Revenue Authority has rolled out a time-limited relief programme allowing taxpayers with overdue obligations to clear their tax debts without being charged penalties and interest, in a move aimed at easing compliance pressure and improving collection of long-standing arrears.

The initiative, introduced by the Kenya Revenue Authority under the Finance Act, 2026, took effect on July 1, 2026, and will remain open for six months, closing on December 31, 2026. It applies to tax debts that accumulated up to December 31, 2025, covering both individuals and businesses.

Under the programme, eligible taxpayers will receive a 100 per cent waiver on penalties, interest and fines once they settle the principal tax within the amnesty period. The relief is conditional on payment of the main tax owed within the set timeline.

Taxpayers with outstanding principal tax from earlier periods can still benefit, as long as they clear the full amount before the deadline. Once payment is made, all related penalties and interest linked to that debt will be cancelled.

The authority has also included cases where only penalties exist, such as late filing fines. In such situations, taxpayers are required to file all missing returns, after which the penalties will be waived automatically if no principal tax is due.

KRA has stated that the waiver will be applied automatically through its system, meaning taxpayers will not be required to submit a separate application. However, they are expected to monitor their iTax records to confirm that the adjustments have been reflected.

Commissioner General Adan Mohamed has urged taxpayers with outstanding obligations to take advantage of the programme within the available window to regularise their accounts and avoid future enforcement action.

To access the amnesty, taxpayers are expected to follow these steps:

  1. Log into the iTax portal using a valid KRA PIN and password.
  2. Check the tax ledger to identify any outstanding principal tax, penalties, or interest accrued on or before December 31, 2025.
  3. Pay the full principal tax amount through the iTax system during the amnesty period to qualify for waiver of penalties and interest.
  4. Where full payment is not possible at once, apply for a structured payment plan through the portal, provided the principal tax is fully cleared by December 31, 2026.
  5. File any missing tax returns if the only issue is late filing penalties, after which the penalties will be waived automatically.
  6. Taxpayers with disputed assessments may use the Alternative Dispute Resolution process to resolve their cases and access the amnesty benefits.
  7. Those who had already cleared their principal tax by December 31, 2025 will benefit automatically without needing to apply.
  8. All requirements must be completed before December 31, 2026, when the programme comes to an end.

KRA has encouraged taxpayers to act early within the window to avoid last-minute congestion on the system and delays as the deadline approaches.

Tags

Kenya Revenue Authority tax revenue KRA iTax Tax compliance Tax amnesty Finance Act 2026 tax relief

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  11. 14
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

  12. 15
    Sports

    KWBF selects four for Turkey World Ability Youth Games

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.