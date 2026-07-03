Sh674m paid to 505 victims as human rights compensation claims surge

The compensation programme for victims of human rights violations has crossed the Sh674 million mark after the latest round of payments to families of the dead, injured survivors and victims of sexual violence.

The government-appointed Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations said it has now disbursed a total of Sh674.1 million to 505 victims, while also recording a sharp increase in the number of people seeking compensation.

In a statement issued on Friday, the panel said more than 400 new claims have been received over the past two weeks following its call for victims to come forward.

The new applications include claims submitted at the panel's offices at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), as well as additional names forwarded by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The latest phase of the programme saw 157 claims approved for compensation amounting to Sh225.4 million.

Among those compensated are families of 57 people who lost their lives, each receiving Sh3 million. The awards to the families account for Sh171 million of the latest payout.

Nineteen victims who sustained severe injuries received Sh1 million each, while 57 people classified as having suffered moderate injuries were awarded Sh500,000 each.

Another 18 victims with minor injuries received Sh50,000 each, while six survivors of aggravated sexual offences were awarded Sh1 million each.

"To date, 505 victims have been compensated, with total disbursements of Sh674.1 million. This includes Sh448.7 million disbursed in the initial phase," the panel said.

According to the experts, the amount already paid represents 56 per cent of all claims that have so far been received and processed.

The panel said every successful application underwent a detailed verification process before approval to ensure only eligible victims benefited from the programme.

"Every approved claim has undergone the strictest scrutiny for verification and authentication to confirm eligibility," the statement said.

It added that once the compensation exercise is completed, the names of all beneficiaries will be made public in line with legal requirements on accountability and transparency.

The panel also called on victims who are yet to submit claims, consent forms, bank account information and other payment details to do so to allow their applications to be processed without delay.

"The programme will continue on a rolling basis until every eligible victim is compensated. We remain committed to ensuring prompt, fair and dignified compensation for all verified victims," the panel said.

The experts further addressed concerns raised by members of the public over whether victims of enforced disappearances and torture would be covered under the programme, saying a set of frequently asked questions has been prepared to clarify the scope of the exercise.

Addressing survivors directly, Mutua said, "To the victims, your courage in coming forward has made this possible. We continue to honour your resilience and dignity as we make steady progress, and we shall not rest until every victim gets justice."

The panel also announced that psychological support services are available at its KICC offices for victims dealing with trauma arising from their experiences.

"Our team is ready to offer counselling and psychosocial care in a safe environment," the statement said, encouraging survivors to seek both financial redress and emotional support as the compensation exercise continues.