Kisii becomes new political battleground as Opposition intensifies campaigns

The Linda Mwananchi movement on Friday turned its Kisii rally into a major political platform, launching fresh attacks on President William Ruto's administration and Kisii Governor Simba Arati while urging residents to back an opposition push aimed at reshaping the country's leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The leaders accused the county government of poor performance, called for a change of leadership in Kisii, and rallied support for a wider opposition alliance seeking to remove President Ruto from office. They also renewed calls for former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to take a leading role in the coalition's plans as political alignments continue to take shape.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna directly appealed to Kisii voters to reject Governor Arati at the ballot.

"I want the Gusii people to pay a debt for me by showing Kisii County Governor Simba Arati the door in next year's elections," Sifuna said.

Siaya Senator James Orengo warned against any attempts to interfere with opposition activities in the region, saying those behind such actions would face resistance.

"If you dare bring chaos to Gusii, I will show you bad things, and you know I am the headquarters of chaos," Orengo added.

The Siaya Senator also reaffirmed the opposition's backing of Matiang'i and said the former Interior CS remained an important figure in the coalition's plans.

"We will look for Matiang'i and we will not leave him behind, and Baba told us to stand with Matiang'i," he said.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi dismissed claims that opposition figures were unwelcome in Kisii and argued that Governor Arati's political grip on the county was weakening.

"We were dared not to step foot in Kisii, and let me tell Simba Arati that he is no longer the lion. It is now declassified that Simba is going home," Osotsi remarked.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata took a different approach, calling for unity among Kenyans and stressing the need to invest in education for future generations.

"We are all Kenyans, we are all one, and we are standing together to ensure we give our children a safe place to study and gain a better education," he said.

Bomachoge Borabu MP Obadiah Barongo and Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo also criticised the county administration, saying residents deserved better leadership and urging voters to consider a different direction in future elections.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo called on Matiang'i to formally join the opposition camp, saying the coalition was focused on securing victory in the next General Election.

"We are calling on Matiang'i to join us as we move towards State House. We are determined to send Mr Ruto home," Oundo said.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, who has previously indicated interest in the governor's seat, cautioned Governor Arati against political violence and declared that he would challenge him for the county's top position.

"Simba, I warned you not to shed blood in Kisii. I am coming for the seat, and I will take you home," said the Senator.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga also appealed to residents to support the opposition's efforts to unseat President Ruto.

The rally highlighted growing efforts by opposition leaders to strengthen their influence in the Gusii region as preparations for the 2027 elections gather pace. Calls for unity around Matiang'i featured prominently throughout the meeting, alongside criticism of both the national and county governments.

The gathering also pointed to an increasingly heated political contest in Kisii County, where Governor Arati is facing mounting criticism from rivals as new alliances emerge ahead of the next election cycle.