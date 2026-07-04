Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seal their romance in glamorous New York wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially become husband and wife, bringing months of public attention around their relationship to a close with a lavish wedding in New York City that transformed Madison Square Garden into the backdrop of one of the biggest celebrity events in recent memory.

The pop icon and the American football star exchanged vows on Friday in a ceremony officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, with family, friends and a long list of famous faces in attendance. The event drew huge crowds around the venue and prompted extensive security measures as guests arrived throughout the day.

Swift's longtime publicist Tree Paine confirmed the marriage and shared details of the ceremony, which blended Hollywood glamour with sports royalty.

Rather than having traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen, the couple chose close family members to stand beside them. Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as Man of Honour, while Jason Kelce, the groom's brother and a retired American football player, was Best Man.

Fashion also took centre stage during the celebration. Paine said the bride and groom wore custom Christian Dior creations designed by Jonathan Anderson, Dior's Creative Director for Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections.

“This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity,” Paine said in a statement.

She added that the couple wore custom-made Christian Louboutin shoes, while Swift completed her wedding look with Cartier jewellery.

Madison Square Garden and its surrounding streets became a magnet for celebrities. Among those seen attending the wedding were actors Hugh Grant and Jason Sudeikis, singer Benson Boone and model Gigi Hadid.

Outside the arena, fans gathered from early in the day hoping to witness part of the celebration. Some sang songs associated with Swift, while others wore concert merchandise and waited for hours around the venue. A few even climbed nearby scaffolding in an effort to get a glimpse of the proceedings.

The celebrations had begun a day earlier with a smaller gathering. Reports indicated that about 100 guests attended the Thursday event, which city permit documents described as a "pre-party".

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at a music awards ceremony in March - their marriage on Friday was confirmed by a publicist.PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

Preparations expanded on Friday as organisers increased the scale of the setup around the arena. A large tent was erected outside Madison Square Garden, reportedly twice the size of the structure used the previous day.

A convoy of blacked-out SUVs moved through the covered entrance, allowing guests to arrive away from public view. Workers also installed gazebos and curtains around parts of the venue as final preparations continued.

As news of the wedding spread, giant displays around Madison Square Garden lit up with the message "JUST&T MARRIED", a playful reference to the newlyweds' first names.

The atmosphere around the venue remained lively throughout the day despite intense heat, with temperatures reaching 37C. A heavy police presence was maintained around the arena as crowds of fans continued to celebrate the couple's big day.