Historic night for Pharaohs as Australia fall on penalties

Egypt ended decades of frustration on the World Cup stage after edging Australia in a dramatic penalty shootout, securing their first knockout-round victory and keeping alive their dream of a deep run at the tournament.

The Pharaohs emerged 4-2 winners from the spot after a tense contest finished level following extra time, setting up a last-16 meeting against either Argentina or Cape Verde. Mohamed Salah confidently converted a Panenka before Hossam Abdelmaguid fired home the decisive penalty, while Australia's hopes faded after Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington failed to convert.

The match marked Egypt's first appearance in a World Cup knockout fixture since 1934, and they made the breakthrough after 13 minutes despite Australia controlling much of the early play.

Karim Hafez delivered a dangerous ball into the area and Emam Ashour arrived unmarked to power a finish beyond goalkeeper Patrick Beach, handing Egypt an early advantage.

The goal continued Ashour's impressive tournament, taking his tally to two and helping Egypt surpass their combined scoring total from their previous World Cup appearances in 1934, 1990 and 2018.

Australia had already shown signs of danger before falling behind. Cristian Volpato came close to opening the scoring when his strike from distance rattled the top of the crossbar in the fifth minute.

The Socceroos knew they faced a difficult challenge after conceding first. Their record in such situations offered little encouragement, and although they pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Egypt remained resilient.

One of Australia's clearest opportunities came shortly before half-time when a set-piece caused confusion in the box and the ball dropped kindly to Aziz Behich. However, the defender could not find a way past Mostafa Shobeir.

Egypt almost strengthened their lead moments after the restart. Omar Marmoush found himself clear on goal less than 10 seconds into the second half but sent his effort wide, leaving Australia with renewed hope.

That miss proved costly. Ten minutes later, the Australians drew level when Aiden O'Neill's free-kick into the area was inadvertently turned into his own net by Mohamed Hany.

The own goal placed Hany in unwanted company as only the second player in World Cup history to score two own goals in a single tournament. It also set a new competition record, becoming the 13th own goal scored at these finals and moving past the previous mark of 12.

The match remained finely balanced as both sides searched for a winner.

Australia were inches away from elimination deep into stoppage time when Salah delivered a pinpoint cross that was met by Ramy Rabia. The defender's powerful header appeared destined for the net before Beach produced an outstanding save to keep his side alive.

Extra time failed to separate the teams, forcing the outcome to be decided from the penalty spot.

In a move aimed at gaining an edge, Australia introduced veteran goalkeeper Mat Ryan just before the shootout. The decision, however, did not produce the desired result as Egypt converted every one of their penalties.

Mahmoud Saber, Ramy Rabia, Salah and Abdelmaguid all found the net for Egypt. Australia, meanwhile, were left to regret misses from Souttar, who sent his effort over the bar, and Herrington, whose attempt struck the woodwork. Jackson Irvine and Awer Mabil successfully converted their kicks but it was not enough to prevent defeat.

The final whistle sparked emotional scenes among the Egyptian players and supporters, with Salah visibly moved by the achievement.

"It's history. I told the boys before the game that this is the biggest stage you can play on," said Salah, whose side had lost their last four shootouts in major tournaments. "Enjoy it and don't let the pressure get to you.

"I'm glad that we managed to win the game. Bad luck to them. I'm happy that we made history."

While he was not at his dominant best throughout the match, the forward delivered when it mattered most. His audacious Panenka set the tone for Egypt's flawless shootout display and lifted the confidence of those who followed.

"If somebody was going to do it, it would be me!" added the frontman, who has yet to sign for a new club after leaving Liverpool last month.

"I am more experienced than the others and I wanted to give them confidence. I decided at the last minute. I had to do it."

The result carried added importance beyond Egypt's own success. Together with Morocco's progress, it marked the first occasion that two African nations have recorded victories in the knockout rounds of the same World Cup.

Egypt will now head to Atlanta with growing belief and a place in history already secured. Australia, meanwhile, were left to absorb another painful World Cup exit, extending their wait for a knockout-stage victory on football's biggest stage.