Eastleigh rolls out red carpet for Somali FIFA referee Omar Artan

Fresh from a whirlwind period that thrust his name into global football conversations, FIFA referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan received a hero’s welcome in Nairobi on Friday, with political leaders, football officials and members of the Somali community gathering in Eastleigh to celebrate his growing international profile.

The reception, held at BBS Mall, attracted a large crowd eager to welcome the Somali match official, whose career has remained in the spotlight despite the controversy that surrounded his missed appearance at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in North America.

Among those attending was Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed, who commended Artan for reaching the highest levels of football officiating and becoming a role model for young Africans with ambitions beyond their borders.

Speaking during the event, Hussein urged young people to draw inspiration from Artan’s journey and determination.

" He is an example of all of u. We should dare to dream like him and go out there and conquer the world," Hussein told the media, praising Artan's contribution to African football.

Artan, who was warmly received throughout the event, thanked Kenyans for standing by him during his refereeing career. He said he was happy to be in the country and noted that Kenya has always felt familiar because of the close working relationship he has built with Kenyan assistant referees over the last four years.

The Somali official made history after becoming the first referee from his country to be appointed as a centre referee at the ongoing World Cup in North America.

His World Cup assignment, however, came to an abrupt end when he was deported by the United States Department of Homeland Security on June 6, 2026, shortly before the tournament began.

The decision sparked widespread criticism and drew attention to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who later stated that the governing body had no control over matters relating to border entry and exit procedures.

Despite the setback, Artan's standing in international football has continued to rise.

UEFA has selected him to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup final scheduled for August 12 in Salzburg, Austria, where UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will face UEFA Europa League winners Aston Villa.

In another recognition of his work, the Kuwait Football Association invited him to officiate the title-deciding 2025/26 Zain Premier League fixture between Kuwait SC and Al Qadsia SC on June 29, 2026, and has already honoured him for his contribution to the game.

Although details surrounding the purpose of his visit to Kenya remain unclear, the trip has generated considerable interest, reflecting the attention Artan has attracted in football circles following the events that unfolded ahead of the World Cup.

Those who attended the reception included Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, Dadaab MP Farah Maalim, Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan, FKF President Hussein Mohammed, BBS Mall proprietor Abdiweli Mohamed Hassan and Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya Jibriil Ibrahim Abdulle.