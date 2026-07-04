Hot Topics world cup William Ruto Kenya politics 2027 General Election World Cup 2026 FIFA High Court Round of 32

Eastleigh rolls out red carpet for Somali FIFA referee Omar Artan

Sports · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Eastleigh rolls out red carpet for Somali FIFA referee Omar Artan
Somali referee Omar Artan at BBS Mall, Eastleigh on July 3, 2026. PHOTO/X
In Summary

Artan, who was warmly received throughout the event, thanked Kenyans for standing by him during his refereeing career. He said he was happy to be in the country and noted that Kenya has always felt familiar because of the close working relationship he has built with Kenyan assistant referees over the last four years

Fresh from a whirlwind period that thrust his name into global football conversations, FIFA referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan received a hero’s welcome in Nairobi on Friday, with political leaders, football officials and members of the Somali community gathering in Eastleigh to celebrate his growing international profile.

The reception, held at BBS Mall, attracted a large crowd eager to welcome the Somali match official, whose career has remained in the spotlight despite the controversy that surrounded his missed appearance at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in North America.

Among those attending was Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed, who commended Artan for reaching the highest levels of football officiating and becoming a role model for young Africans with ambitions beyond their borders.

Speaking during the event, Hussein urged young people to draw inspiration from Artan’s journey and determination.

" He is an example of all of u. We should dare to dream like him and go out there and conquer the world," Hussein told the media, praising Artan's contribution to African football.

Artan, who was warmly received throughout the event, thanked Kenyans for standing by him during his refereeing career. He said he was happy to be in the country and noted that Kenya has always felt familiar because of the close working relationship he has built with Kenyan assistant referees over the last four years.

The Somali official made history after becoming the first referee from his country to be appointed as a centre referee at the ongoing World Cup in North America.

His World Cup assignment, however, came to an abrupt end when he was deported by the United States Department of Homeland Security on June 6, 2026, shortly before the tournament began.

The decision sparked widespread criticism and drew attention to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who later stated that the governing body had no control over matters relating to border entry and exit procedures.

Despite the setback, Artan's standing in international football has continued to rise.

UEFA has selected him to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup final scheduled for August 12 in Salzburg, Austria, where UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will face UEFA Europa League winners Aston Villa.

In another recognition of his work, the Kuwait Football Association invited him to officiate the title-deciding 2025/26 Zain Premier League fixture between Kuwait SC and Al Qadsia SC on June 29, 2026, and has already honoured him for his contribution to the game.

Although details surrounding the purpose of his visit to Kenya remain unclear, the trip has generated considerable interest, reflecting the attention Artan has attracted in football circles following the events that unfolded ahead of the World Cup.

Those who attended the reception included Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, Dadaab MP Farah Maalim, Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan, FKF President Hussein Mohammed, BBS Mall proprietor Abdiweli Mohamed Hassan and Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya Jibriil Ibrahim Abdulle.

Tags

EASTLEIGH Nairobi Somali community sports diplomacy Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Football officiating UEFA Super Cup FIFA referees Somalia–Kenya relations

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  11. 14
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

  12. 15
    Sports

    KWBF selects four for Turkey World Ability Youth Games

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.