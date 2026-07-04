Final repatriation flight for Kenyans in South Africa scheduled for July 9

The government has issued a final call to Kenyans stranded in South Africa, warning that only those who register and complete clearance procedures by July 7 will secure a place on the last state-sponsored flight back home.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said the ongoing evacuation programme is entering its closing phase, with the final repatriation flight scheduled to leave Johannesburg on July 9.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs directed Kenyans who still wish to return through the government programme to urgently register with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria and appear for vetting before the deadline.

"Those who require evacuation must register immediately with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria and present themselves at the Mission for vetting not later than Tuesday, July 7, 2026," the Ministry said.

It added that "only those who have been registered, vetted, and processed will be eligible for evacuation on the final flight".

The announcement comes as Kenya continues efforts to assist citizens affected by recent attacks and intimidation directed at foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has said at least 151 Kenyans have already been brought back to the country through an operation coordinated by officials at the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria.

According to Mudavadi, the first three groups of evacuees, comprising 61, 26 and 17 people, arrived in Nairobi on June 30, while a further 47 landed on July 1. More arrivals are expected before the exercise is concluded.

To support the operation, the government has been facilitating transport for affected citizens within South Africa, arranging flights through Kenya Airways, issuing emergency travel documents and providing humanitarian support where necessary.

Earlier this week, the Ministry disclosed that more than 200 Kenyans had sought temporary refuge at the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria while awaiting evacuation arrangements.

Even so, officials noted that the number seeking assistance remains small compared to the estimated 27,000 Kenyans residing and working in South Africa.

The Ministry also commended the Kenyan community in South Africa and the Kenya Diaspora Association in South Africa (KEDASA) for working closely with consular officials and local authorities during the exercise.

"The government expresses sincere gratitude to the Kenyan community in South Africa, led by KEDASA and its leadership, for maintaining peace and cooperating with consular teams and local authorities during the evacuation," the statement added.

Kenyans requiring urgent assistance were advised to contact the Department's 24-hour Diaspora Call and Response Centre or reach out to the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria. Those facing immediate danger were also encouraged to seek assistance from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

As the repatriation exercise nears its end, the government said it will continue keeping a close watch on developments in South Africa and provide updates whenever necessary.

"The government, through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as necessary," it reiterated.