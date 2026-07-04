Missing England fan found safe after two weeks in Barcelona

What began as a desperate search for an England football supporter who vanished while travelling to the World Cup ended in an unexpected discovery after he was found alive and well in a Barcelona pub, unaware that relatives had spent days fearing for his safety.

Michael Hewitt, 65, known as "Little Mick", had not been heard from since setting off from Leeds on June 20. He had informed family members that he was travelling through Barcelona before heading to Boston for England's World Cup clash against Ghana on June 23.

Concern grew when he never reached the United States and all communication stopped. With his phone no longer active and no indication of where he was, relatives launched an appeal for information as fears mounted over what may have happened to him.

The search finally came to an end on Saturday after a British police officer visiting Barcelona spotted Hewitt in a bar while he was wearing a Leeds United shirt. The officer later recognised him from a missing persons appeal circulating on social media and immediately alerted local authorities.

Police were then able to confirm that the missing football fan was safe.

It later emerged that Hewitt had planned to continue to Boston only if he managed to obtain a ticket for the England-Ghana match. After failing to secure one, he decided to remain in Barcelona instead of continuing with the journey.

Shortly after arriving in the Spanish city, he lost his mobile phone. However, because he still had his passport and wallet, he saw no urgency in contacting family members or seeking help.

For more than a week, he spent his time exploring the city and enjoying drinks at local bars, completely unaware that relatives were desperately searching for him.

His brother Gary said the family had endured an emotional ordeal as days passed without any information about his whereabouts.

'Because he still had his wallet and passport he saw no reason to go to the Embassy or to let us know.

'He’s just been pottering about in Barcelona.'

Gary said both he and his sister had gradually begun preparing themselves for the worst outcome as the search continued.

'It was a feeling of a huge weight being lifted, just to hear his voice.'

The discovery ended days of uncertainty for the family, who had feared tragedy, only to learn that Hewitt had been spending his time quietly enjoying Barcelona after abandoning plans to travel to the World Cup match.