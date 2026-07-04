Pharmacy board rejects claims that 90% of Nairobi pharmacies sell illegal drugs

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has moved to calm concerns over the safety of medicines sold in Nairobi, dismissing reports that most pharmacies are dealing in illegal drugs and insisting that products highlighted in a recent study had been approved under Kenya’s regulatory system.

In a statement released on Saturday, July 4, the regulator criticised a report in one of the local dailies titled '90% of Nairobi Pharmacies Found Selling Illegal Drugs', saying the article presented the study's findings in a way that could mislead the public into believing the medicines involved were unlawful or unsafe.

PPB said the research examined parallel-imported medicines and did not conclude that the products posed any danger to consumers. It noted that the study covered a period between September 2023 and October 2024 and reflected the regulatory framework that was in place at the time.

"The medicinal products assessed in the study were approved under this regulatory framework, manufactured by the original manufacturers in compliance with internationally recognised Good Manufacturing Practice standards, and were not found to be substandard, falsified or unsafe for patient use," the Board said.

The regulator explained that parallel importation is allowed under the Pharmacy and Poisons (Parallel Imported Medicinal Substances) Rules, 2019, and was introduced as a way of improving access to medicines while supporting affordability for patients.

PPB further stated that it has since strengthened oversight measures and stopped approving new applications for parallel-imported medicinal products from October 2025.

The response follows findings published in a French pharmaceutical journal by Mount Kenya University researchers Valérie Faillat and Epaphrodite Twahirwa.

The researchers reported that nine out of every 10 pharmaceutical outlets surveyed in Nairobi stocked at least one unauthorised parallel-imported medicine.

As part of the study, investigators visited 2,348 pharmaceutical outlets across the city between September 2023 and October 2024. They identified 22 parallel-imported medicines, many of which are used to manage long-term illnesses such as diabetes, heart conditions, urinary disorders and mental health-related diseases.

According to the study, many of the products failed to meet regulatory requirements. Researchers found that several medicines carried packaging written entirely in foreign languages and lacked important information required on labels. Some products also contained storage instructions designed for European climates rather than local conditions.

The researchers also questioned the need for importing a number of the medicines, arguing that many were no longer protected by patents and already had cheaper generic versions available in the Kenyan market. The study found that almost half of the imported products offered little financial benefit compared to alternatives already on sale locally.

The findings further showed that the medicines were more commonly found in wealthier neighbourhoods, including Kilimani and Parklands, where consumers are more likely to seek branded products. Fewer cases were recorded in lower-income areas.

Despite rejecting claims that the medicines were illegal, PPB said it remains focused on safeguarding public health and ensuring that medicines available to Kenyans meet the required standards of quality and safety.