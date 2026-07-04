Conflicting school data leaves thousands of Grade 10 learners waiting for textbooks

Thousands of Grade 10 learners across the country are still struggling to access the textbooks they need after inconsistencies in school enrolment records disrupted the government's distribution plan, leaving some institutions with too many books and others with far fewer than required.

The challenge has once again placed the spotlight on weaknesses in the management of education data, with schools, curriculum officials and publishers now working to reconcile learner numbers months after the start of the academic year.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive Prof Charles Ong’ondo said the difficulties stemmed from differences between projected learner numbers used to prepare textbooks and the actual enrolment figures later submitted by schools.

KICD relies on learner numbers and subject selections when planning the printing and distribution of textbooks under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum. To ensure books reached schools before learning began, the Ministry of Education provided projected figures which guided the production and dispatch of the materials.

“Last year, because we did not want learners to begin Grade 10 without textbooks, the Ministry of Education gave KICD a list of books, schools and the projected number of learners for every subject. Come January 2026, we distributed those materials faithfully. What happened during school selection, you know,” Prof Ong’ondo said.

However, the situation changed after learners selected their senior schools and pathways, resulting in enrolment patterns that differed sharply from the original projections.

According to Prof Ong’ondo, some schools that were expected to host a few hundred learners ended up admitting three times that number, while others received far fewer students than anticipated. This created a mismatch between the books delivered and the actual demand in schools.

“In some schools, the projected enrolment was 500 learners, but they now have 1,500 students. In other schools, we projected 500 learners, but only 50 enrolled. As a result, the learning materials are no longer commensurate with the number of learners,” he said.

He called on school administrators to provide accurate records showing learner numbers and subject choices so that books can be reallocated where shortages exist and future planning improved.

Under the CBE system, learners pursue one of three pathways: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Social Sciences, or Arts and Sports Science. The pathway selected determines the subjects they study and guides their future academic progression.

School heads said the continued movement of learners between pathways and institutions has made it difficult to maintain stable records.

Prof Ong’ondo however said repeated efforts to obtain accurate information from schools have yet to produce a complete and reliable database.

“I am desperate for principals to give us the correct number of learners in every subject and indicate the subjects they are taking. I have sent letters to principals, reached out to individual administrators and even published notices in newspapers,” Prof Ong’ondo said.

He disclosed that although Kenya has about 10,000 secondary schools, only 5,996 have submitted enrolment records. Even among the schools that responded, the figures often do not match from one submission to another.

“Some schools have submitted data four times, and all the figures are different,” he said.

The KICD chief explained that the institution and the Ministry of Education must first verify all records before publishers can be instructed on where books should be moved.

“What should happen is that KICD and the Ministry collate the figures and then direct publishers. For example, if a publisher is distributing books in Bungoma County, they should know which schools are offering which learning areas and the exact number of learners in each school. We cannot do this for every school in isolation. That is what is causing the delay,” he said.

He cautioned that unresolved data problems could create even greater challenges next year when the current Grade 10 class advances to Grade 11.

“If we do not correct this now, we shall have even more trouble in Grade 11 because that is the same list we are using. Grade 11 books are already ready. Once this list is verified, we shall ask publishers to begin distributing Grade 11 books to schools in September,” he said.

Prof Ong’ondo added that curriculum designs for Grade 11 and Grade 12 have already been completed and made available through KICD.

“As we continue verifying the enrolment data, I want to assure Kenyans that this country has textbooks for every learning area. If any school is stranded, they should reach out to me,” he said.

Early analysis of learner choices shows that the STEM pathway has attracted the largest number of students, followed by Social Sciences, while Arts and Sports Science has registered comparatively lower numbers.